Exalate Introduces a New Experience for Running Integrations as Business Infrastructure

ANTWERP, Belgium, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrations are taking on a more central role in business operations. As organizations operate across more tools, teams, and external partners, they increasingly influence how work progresses, how data moves, and how reliably collaboration holds together.

Exalate today introduced a new experience designed to help organizations oversee and adapt integrations as they take on greater scope, dependency, and operational importance.

Across many environments, integrations connect core processes between departments, systems, and external partners. Day-to-day operations now depend on data flowing consistently across platforms such as Jira, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, and others. As this layer expands, the business impact of change increases. Decisions made in one system can affect work elsewhere, and even small adjustments can disrupt delivery, reporting, and collaboration.

Running integrations at this level requires more than connectivity. It requires the ability to understand how integrations are configured, assess the impact of change, and introduce updates without interrupting ongoing operations.

Exalate has long been trusted in complex integration environments, built on a robust script-based engine that gives teams the freedom to express their workflows precisely, while each connected system continues to enforce its own rules, logic, and access controls — delivering the fit of a custom-built integration within a ready-to-use product.

The new Exalate experience builds on that foundation by making integrations easier to manage over time, with clearer visibility into existing configurations, safer ways to test changes before they go live, and a single place to oversee integrations as they grow in reach and responsibility.

The experience also introduces Aida, an in-product AI assistant that supports integration work in context. Aida helps teams understand configurations, explore changes, and troubleshoot issues more efficiently, while keeping ownership and decision-making with the people accountable for the integrations.

“Integration work doesn’t stop once systems are connected,” said Francis Martens , CEO at Exalate. “As environments grow and more teams rely on integrations, visibility and safe change become essential.”

With this update, Exalate is doubling down on its role as integration infrastructure, placing security, flexibility, and change management at the center as integrations grow in business impact.

The new Exalate experience is available now, with additional capabilities introduced progressively.

