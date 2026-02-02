Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC)

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ramaco Resources, Inc. (“Ramaco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METC) securities between July 31, 2025 and October 23, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Defendants had not commenced any significant mining activity at the Brook Mine after groundbreaking; (ii) that no active work was taking place at the Brook Mine; (iii) that, as a result, the Company overstated development progress at the Brook Mine; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint alleges that on October 23, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Brook Mine is a “hoax” and a “Potemkin Mine” which was not, in fact, mined after its July groundbreaking. The Complaint continues to allege that the report alleges that the Company “built this mine for show,” and reveals that, as shown by drone footage taken three months after the mine’s opening, no active work appears to have occurred. The Complaint alleges that the report states that “[d]espite multiple site visits during working hours over several weeks” Wolfpack researchers “never observed the equipment mentioned in news reports or any active work.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.81, or 9.6%, to close at $36.01 per share on October 23, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Ramaco should contact the Firm prior to the March 31, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .