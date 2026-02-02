DianDian Data Unveils 2025 Point Awards: Chinese Developers Shift to Value-Driven Global Growth

Shanghai, China, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DianDian Data , a leading global provider of mobile app and gaming market intelligence, recently announced the 2025 Point Awards, recognizing Chinese developers and SDK providers that have delivered exceptional results in global markets. The 100% data-driven ranking leverages the company’s full-dimensional monitoring system covering 276 countries and regions across 8 major platforms, offering an objective snapshot of China’s global digital expansion landscape as it transitions from scale-focused to value-driven growth.

The awards are split into Premier (top-performing market leaders) and Pioneer (high-growth emerging players) categories for mobile games and apps, with a single benchmark for SDK providers. All evaluations are based solely on proprietary real-time performance data, with no subjective scoring:

Mobile Games & Apps: Premier honorees are selected by annual gross downloads as the core metric, supplemented by global revenue, active user metrics and ratings. Pioneer honorees are judged on niche segment leadership and 2025 revenue and user growth trajectory.

SDK Providers: Honorees are selected based on 2025 share of new app integrations as the core indicator, with supplementary assessment of service coverage and industry penetration across the full global expansion value chain.

Mobile Gaming: Dominant Core Genres + Niche Segment Breakthroughs

In mobile gaming, the awards highlight two dominant genres driving Chinese developers’ global footprint: role-playing games (RPGs) account for 43% of honorees, while 4X strategy titles make up 30%. Niche segments also saw strong growth, with merge games gaining broad casual audiences worldwide, and slot titlespenetrating Western markets to meet regional entertainment demands.













Mobile Apps: Creative Tools Lead + Multi-Track High Growth

For mobile apps, creative and content-focused tools emerged as clear leaders: photo and video applications represent 33% of honorees, and social entertainment platforms account for 23%, reflecting a global shift toward user-generated content. Standout growth was seen in social entertainment apps, which achieved significant double growth in downloads and revenue. Fintech tools gained traction in North America, while AI-powered apps delivered dual growth in downloads and revenue.













SDK Providers: Mature "Core Infrastructure + Vertical Services" Ecosystem

The SDK provider category underscores a mature "core infrastructure + vertical services" ecosystem supporting Chinese developers’ global expansion. Several foundational service providers offer multi-scenario SDKs that support key functions such as payments, social connectivity, and audio-visual capabilities. At the same time, specialized vendors in vertical niches have established strong technical barriers in areas like real-time communication and intelligent push notifications. Additional partners contribute to the ecosystem with cross-platform development tools and ad monetization solutions, completing the end-to-end service chain.





Industry Trend: From Scale to Sustainable Growth

The 2025 Point Awards reflect a pivotal shift in China’s global digital expansion strategy, with developers increasingly focusing on category deepening, localized innovation and user-centric design over sheer scale. This transition is evident across segments: gaming developers prioritize genre refinement and emotional engagement, app creators empower global users with accessible creative tools, and SDK providers deliver specialized, full-link support for sustainable market entry.

