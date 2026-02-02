New York Times Bestselling Author J.D. Barker Announces Three New Prequels to Acclaimed 4MK Thriller Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times and international bestselling author J.D. Barker has announced the highly anticipated expansion of his wildly popular 4MK Thriller series with three newly completed prequels that will explore the dark origins of one of modern suspense fiction's most terrifying villains. The first installment, THE FIRST SCARLET DOOR, is scheduled for worldwide release on September 22, 2026.

Hampton Creek Press will publish THE FIRST SCARLET DOOR domestically in partnership with Simon & Schuster, with the novel releasing simultaneously in approximately two dozen languages across roughly 150 countries through regional publishing partners. This marks one of the most extensive coordinated launches in recent thriller fiction history.

"Since the launch of the 4MK series, readers worldwide have wanted to know one thing: how did this killer become who he is?" said Barker. "These prequels take readers back to the beginning—to the moments that shaped a monster.”

The 4MK Thriller series has garnered critical acclaim and a devoted international following since its debut, with readers drawn to Barker's intricate plotting, psychological depth, and ability to craft truly unsettling antagonists. The announcement of three prequels represents a significant expansion of the series' universe and promises to deepen the mythology that has made 4MK a modern thriller phenomenon.

Details regarding the second and third prequels will be announced at a later date.

A television series based on the books is currently in active development with an A-list production company known for globally recognized franchise IP.

About J.D. Barker J.D. Barker is a New York Times and international bestselling author of numerous thrillers, including the acclaimed 4MK series. His work has been translated into multiple languages and has earned him a reputation as one of the most compelling voices in modern suspense fiction.

About Hampton Creek Press Hampton Creek Press is committed to publishing exceptional fiction that captivates and challenges readers worldwide.