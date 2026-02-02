INSPIRING SUPERBOWL SUNDAY AD SPOTLIGHTS THE FIRST ATHLETE WITH A PROSTHETIC LEG TO PLAY DIVISION 1 BASEBALL WHO NOW HAS HIS SIGHTS SET ON THE 2028 PARALYMPIC GAMES

Greenville, NC, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartwarming gesture to celebrate the big game just a few days away, Bob Babbitt, co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, has invested in a powerful message of hope and resilience. This one-minute commercial spotlights the inspiring journey of Parker Byrd, a young man who two years ago became the first person to play Division 1 baseball with a prosthetic leg, who since then has inspired countless others to overcome their personal obstacles and pursue their dreams. Parker, who is still playing baseball at East Carolina University, is now also training to make Team USA and throw the Discus in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.





Parker Byrd, a highly recruited baseball player, faced a life-altering challenge when he lost his right leg below the knee in a tubing accident in July of 2022, just months before starting his freshman year. Undeterred by adversity, Byrd courageously pursued his dream of playing Division 1 baseball with a prosthetic leg provided by OSSUR and the Challenged Athletes Foundation. He achieved that goal on February 16, 2024.

The story unfolds in a powerful 60-second ad showcasing Byrd’s resilience and determination. In a strategic move, Babbitt opted to spotlight this incredible journey in only one market- Greenville, North Carolina- the hometown of Parker Byrd and the location of East Carolina University.

While a national ad during The Big Game costs millions, Babbitt’s innovative decision to focus on only one market allows the message to reach the local community that has supported Parker Byrd during his amazing journey.

“Parker Byrd embodies the spirit of overcoming obstacles that defines The Challenged Athletes Foundation,” shared Babbitt, who is a co-founder of CAF. “Parker realized after he lost his leg below the knee that there was life after trauma. When he accomplished his dream in February of 2024, that was only the beginning of the Parker Byrd story. Families of children who had challenges of their own but wanted to get back to playing sports, reached out to Parker through social media for direction, hope and inspiration. Being the very special young man that he is, Parker introduced these kids and their families to CAF so that they could get back to playing sports and living their lives to the fullest.”

Besides playing baseball and being a role model, Parker is working hard to hopefully make Team USA in the Discus for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

“When I went to the plate to become the first Division 1 baseball player with a prosthetic leg, little did I know that my life was about to change forever,” says Parker Byrd. “When that moment was highlighted on ESPN, World News Tonight, Yahoo Sports, and the MLB Network, among others, families with kids dealing with challenges reached out to me from all over the country. I realized that my life now had a bigger purpose and I have embraced every minute of every day as I push to not only improve as a baseball player, but to hopefully represent Team USA in the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles. I have been throwing the discus and loving it.”

Produced by award-winning filmmaker Eric Cochran of Taikuli Productions, the ad is the fourth collaboration between Cochran and Babbitt for Super Sunday. Previous projects include the 2022 Landis Just Watch Me spot, which told the story of quadruple amputee baseball player Landis Sims and only aired in Cooperstown, New York, the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Watch the commercial here: Parker Byrd :60 TV Spot

Bob Babbitt is the co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, co-founder of Competitor Magazine, the creator of the Muddy Buddy Ride and Run Series, the long-time host of Breakfast with Bob on YouTube and an inductee into both the USA Triathlon and the Ironman Triathlon Hall of Fame. He was also the story consultant for the award-winning film Emmanuel’s Gift, which was narrated by Oprah Winfrey, and executive producer of the award -winning films Landis Just Watch Me and We are Triathletes. To support other challenged athletes like Parker Byrd and to learn more about the CAF mission, go to www.challengedathletes.org.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $191 million and fulfilled 52,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

Attachment