Legacy Lawns Begins With a Question: What Happens to a Great Business When the Founder Is Ready to Step Back?

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most lawn care owners, the business isn’t just a company. It’s years of early mornings, customer relationships built one yard at a time, employees who became family, and a reputation earned slowly through consistency and care.

But when it’s time to retire, step back, or simply breathe again, the question becomes painfully simple:

Who will protect what I built?

Legacy Lawns was created to be that answer.

Officially launching this month, Legacy Lawns is a new national lawn care platform founded by Jennifer Jorge and several industry leaders who have lived the realities of growing, inheriting, and protecting legacy businesses. The company launches with five strategic partnerships—King Green, Purple Care, Georgia Lawngrowers, Coastal Turf, and Perm-O-Green—uniting respected regional brands under a shared belief that people, culture, and trust matter more than scale alone.

“We didn’t start Legacy Lawns because the industry needed another platform,” said Jennifer Jorge, Co-Founder and CEO. “We started it because too many great companies disappear the moment the founder steps away. That shouldn’t be the ending of a good story.”

From One Legacy to Many

The idea for Legacy Lawns was born from a collaboration between industry leaders and King Green, a family-owned lawn care company founded in 1987 by Charlie King. Built on trust, consistency, and responsibility to both customers and employees, King Green grew into a second-generation business under Jorge’s leadership.

“King Green has always been about people—our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve,” said Charlie King, Founder of King Green. “I am grateful to have stumbled into lawn care at a young age, to have raised my family in this industry and to have seen the industry grow and expand into something greater than anything I could have imagined. Now it’s time for the next generation of leadership to take it into the next chapter—that is Legacy Lawns. Alongside my daughter, there are incredible leaders from this industry, growing and scaling Legacy Lawns the right way, and having fun while doing it.”

“King Green is our foundation,” Jorge added. “It’s where I learned that success isn’t just revenue—it’s how your people feel coming to work, and how customers feel when they see your trucks pull up.”

As opportunities for King Green’s growth emerged, so did the realization: growth without intention can cost everything that made a company special.

From its inception, Legacy Lawns was guided by a different set of principles. Rather than sell, strip down, or rebrand, the founders envisioned something different—a platform designed to preserve identity, protect employees, and extend the life of great businesses, not replace them.

That vision became Legacy Lawns.

A Platform Built on Trust, Not Takeover

Legacy Lawns partners with best-in-class lawn care, pest, and turf businesses—often companies that have served their communities for 20 years or more. Each brand keeps its name, leadership, and local pride. What changes is what happens behind the scenes.

“We’re not in the business of erasing legacies,” said Benjamin Allen, Co-Founder and Chief Systems & Implementation Officer. “We’re in the business of honoring them. Owners pass us the torch knowing their people, their customers, and their reputation are in good hands.”

From enhanced employee benefits and continuing education to technology, marketing, finance, and agronomic support, Legacy Lawns exists to remove the burdens of ownership—without removing the soul of the business.

The company’s guiding belief is simple:

Happy employees create happy customers.

And that’s how Happy grows.

Growing With the Right People

Since forming, Legacy Lawns has partnered with five deeply rooted operators:

King Green (Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina)

Georgia Lawngrowers (Suwanee, Georgia)

Purple Care (Fort Worth, Texas)

Coastal Turf (Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)

Perm-O-Green (Wichita Falls, Lubbock, Longview, Tyler, Fort Worth, Texas)

Additional partnerships are forthcoming.

All employees remain with their respective companies, bringing Legacy Lawns’ workforce to more than 200 team members nationwide.

As part of the Purple Care partnership, founder Justin Berg has joined Legacy Lawns as Vice President of the Southwest Region, leading expansion while continuing to invest in people and culture.

“This partnership wasn’t about selling a business,” Berg said. “It was about protecting the people who helped build it.”

A Different Kind of Growth Story

Headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia, Legacy Lawns supports its partner brands with a growing central team while allowing local leaders to remain at the heart of their communities.

There is no rush to rebrand.

No one-size-fits-all playbook.

No growth at the expense of culture.

Instead, Legacy Lawns is building something slower—and stronger.

“Our goal isn’t to be the biggest,” Jorge said. “It’s to be the place owners trust with their life’s work, and where employees can build a future they’re proud of.”

Looking Forward

Legacy Lawns believes the green industry is ready for a better ending—and a better beginning.

One where founders can step back without fear.

Where employees grow instead of being left behind.

And where customers continue to be served by people who care.

This isn’t consolidation for the sake of scale.

It’s stewardship.

About Legacy Lawns

Legacy Lawns is a people-focused national lawn care platform committed to preserving the legacy of established lawn care brands. By partnering with best-in-class operators, Legacy Lawns provides long-term stability, resources, and opportunity—so great businesses can continue to thrive for generations.

