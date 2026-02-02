Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Serves as Sole Placement Agent in Powell Max Limited’s $17 Million PIPE Financing (Nasdaq: PMAX)

New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC announced today that it served as sole placement agent in a 17,000,000 dollar private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing for Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq: PMAX).

In connection with the financing, Powell Max Limited entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors. Pursuant to the agreement, the investors agreed to subscribe for and purchase, and the Company agreed to issue and sell, units comprised of one Class C ordinary share, $0.0008 par value per share, and a warrant to purchase Class A ordinary shares, $0.0008 par value per share. Aggregate gross proceeds were 17,000,000 dollars.

The purchase warrants do not have a specific term and have an exercise price of $0.001 per Class A ordinary share, subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the purchase warrant.

The Company will use 9,400,000 dollars of the net proceeds to repurchase 1,449,732 Class A ordinary shares from Bliss on Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company. The Company shall use the remainder for general corporate purposes.

“Powell Max executed this financing with a clear objective and a disciplined capital plan,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. “Spartan was pleased to serve as sole placement agent and support the Company in completing a PIPE that advances its corporate priorities.”

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full service investment banking firm providing capital markets advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory services to institutional clients and growth oriented companies.

About Powell Max Limited

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company engages in the provision of financial communications services that support capital market compliance and transaction needs for corporate clients and their advisors in Hong Kong. Its financial communications services cover a full range of financial printing, corporate reporting, communications and language support services from inception to completion, including typesetting, proofreading, translation, design, printing, electronic reporting, newspaper placement and distribution. The Company’s clients consist of domestic and international companies listed in Hong Kong, together with companies who are seeking to list in Hong Kong, as well as their advisors.

