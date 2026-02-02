Judicate West Bolsters Employment Mediation Offerings with Addition of Matt D’Abusco

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Matt D’Abusco, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. Based in Orange County, D’Abusco joins the Employment Practice Group and is available nationwide as a mediator.

“Before pursuing mediation full time, Matt excelled as an employment litigator, representing both employers and employees. His work on the plaintiff and defense sides honed his abilities to connect with all parties and their positions, and his passion for giving people an alternative to litigation has fueled his tireless approach to mediation,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Aubert, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. “Matt has earned a reputation as an innovative, high energy and effective neutral who cares deeply about the mediation process and outcome. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and expect he will prove invaluable to clients facing thorny employment disputes.”

D’Abusco is a seasoned litigator and subject-matter expert in employment law, having spent his nearly 20-year legal career handling disputes involving harassment, discrimination, retaliation, leaves of absence, wrongful termination, wage and hour, and Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) matters. He began his career on the defense side, representing businesses ranging in size from family-owned operations to Fortune 500 corporations. D’Abusco later founded and ran a plaintiff’s employment firm, where he successfully represented hundreds of clients in individual, class, and complex cases.

In 2024, D’Abusco launched a dedicated ADR practice, D’Abusco Mediation. Additionally, he has volunteered with the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s Resolve LA Panel and the U.S. District Court, Central District of California’s Mediation Panel. Collectively, as both a litigator and mediator, D’Abusco has participated in over 750 mediations.

D’Abusco was named a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times Business Studios in 2023, and he has been selected as a “Super Lawyer” by Southern California Super Lawyers every year since 2019 and as a “Rising Star” from 2015-2017. He earned his J.D. from Chapman University School of Law (2007) and his B.A. from the University of California, Irvine (2004). He received his mediation certificate from the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution at the Pepperdine University School of Law in 2024.

