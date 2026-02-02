Toll Brothers Announces New Townhome Community Coming Soon to Orion Township, Michigan

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Altair Ridge, a new townhome community, is coming soon to Orion Township, Michigan. This low-maintenance community will feature modern home designs with open-concept floor plans and flexible spaces in a peaceful wooded setting. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.





Altair Ridge will offer thoughtfully designed townhomes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages priced from the mid-$400,000s. Each home includes an open-concept floor plan, bedroom-level laundry rooms, and versatile spaces that meet the needs of today’s home shoppers. Select home designs feature basements and lofts for added flexibility. Landscaping maintenance and snow removal are included, providing easy low-maintenance living and more time to enjoy the community’s beautiful surroundings.

Quick move-in townhomes already under construction will be offered with Designer Appointed Features curated by professional Design Consultants at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.





Altair Ridge is conveniently located near Interstate 75 and Route 24, providing easy access to major employers, top-rated Lake Orion Community Schools, and the area’s best shopping, dining, and recreation. Downtown Lake Orion is just a 10-minute drive away, offering vibrant entertainment options, while Bald Mountain State Recreation Area is located across the street, inviting residents to explore hiking, boating, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

"Altair Ridge presents an incredible opportunity for home shoppers seeking low-maintenance living in a peaceful and convenient location," said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. "With beautifully designed townhomes in an exceptional Oakland County setting, this community will offer a lifestyle that blends style, convenience, and comfort."





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Altair Ridge, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/MI.

About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

