Aegis Therapies and Broad River Rehab Announce Strategic Partnership

Frisco, TX, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Therapies and Broad River Rehab today announced a strategic partnership designed to expand clinical expertise and deliver added value and support for patients, residents and the teams who serve them. The merger reflects a shared belief that the organizations are stronger together, united by similar cultures, aligned values and an unwavering commitment to high-quality clinical care.

“Aegis Therapies and Broad River Rehab share a commitment to clinical excellence and consistent, responsive service. We have both been thoughtful about partnership opportunities, and we are moving forward now because the cultural alignment is clear,” said Manning McGraw, CEO of Broad River Rehab. “By bringing our strengths together, we will be able to expand support and deliver added value to the people we serve and the customers who rely on us.”

For customers, patients and field teams, the organizations emphasized continuity: there are no changes to service delivery, local leadership, service arrangements or business terms as a result of the merger. The focus on clinical quality, responsiveness and consistency will continue uninterrupted.

“At the heart of this are the clinicians and teams who show up every day for patients and residents,” said Martha Schram, President, Aegis Therapies. “By combining our organizations, we’re expanding the support behind those teams while staying focused on quality, consistency and the customer experience.”

In the coming months, the organizations will work together to accelerate initiatives that strengthen clinical delivery and elevate support for customers and frontline teams. Early focus areas include enhanced training, expanded shared resources and additional clinical programming designed to create measurable value. The united organization is expected to broaden access to technology-enabled tools and operational support that can help providers strengthen clinical quality, compliance readiness and reimbursement performance.

The organizations noted examples of complementary strengths that will support ongoing collaboration:

Aegis Therapies is nationally known for clinical excellence, wellness and restorative care.

Broad River Rehab brings cutting-edge technology, innovation and nursing expertise.

Additional details will be shared as integration progresses. Customers are encouraged to reach out to their local Aegis Therapies or Broad River Rehab leader with questions.

Aegis Therapies is one of the nation’s leading providers of rehabilitation and wellness services, delivering outcomes-driven therapy, restorative care and wellness programming in post-acute and senior living settings nationwide. Through collaborative clinical teams and proven approaches, Aegis Therapies helps individuals improve function and independence while supporting consistent, high-quality care across the continuum.

Broad River Rehab is a knowledgeable, compassionate, full-service contract therapy provider specializing in enhancing clinical and financial outcomes within the long-term care industry. The company offers a comprehensive range of services including physical, occupational, and speech therapy, along with innovative data analytics and advanced tools to support compliance, enhance census and identify reimbursement opportunities.