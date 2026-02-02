Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Estero, Florida

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Southwest Florida community, Summercrest by Toll Brothers , is coming soon to Estero, Florida. This gated coastal enclave will feature all new townhome designs, vibrant community amenities, and low-maintenance living. Site work is underway at 21254 Estiva Villa Circle in Estero, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.

Summercrest by Toll Brothers showcases a selection of thoughtfully designed two-story townhomes ranging from 1,944 to 2,495 square feet. Homes will feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, serene covered lanais, lofts, and optional flex rooms and offices. Toll Brothers homes in Summercrest will be priced from the mid-$500,000s.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents of Summercrest will enjoy an impressive array of future amenities designed for relaxation and recreation, including a clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness center, and social room. The community's prime location offers easy access to Gulf Coast beaches, outdoor recreation, world-class golf courses, and premier shopping and dining at Coconut Point and Miromar Outlets.

"We are excited to be back in Estero with all-new townhome designs for area home shoppers,” said Sean Walsh, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. “Summercrest by Toll Brothers will offer home shoppers the opportunity to enjoy low-maintenance living in a stunning coastal location with vibrant amenities. This community is perfectly situated to enjoy all the beauty and conveniences that Southwest Florida has to offer."

With convenient access to Lee County Schools, scenic parks, Southwest Florida International Airport, Interstate 75, and major transportation routes, Summercrest by Toll Brothers offers the best of coastal living.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Summercrest by Toll Brothers, call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f58d3944-d6eb-4bba-94f9-1b7506ec9f29

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ca0bd54-f0ed-4277-918b-31b3943b0370

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)