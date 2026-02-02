Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") in connection with the appointment of Malcolm Adams (the "Option Recipient") as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, as previously announced on January 26, 2026.

In aggregate, 1,400,000 Options have been granted. Each Option entitles the Option Recipient to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.125 per share. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6-month, 12-month, 18-month, 24-month and 30-month anniversaries of the date of grant and will expire on February 1, 2031.

The Options were granted as part of the Option Recipient’s compensation for services to the Company as a director and officer and are intended to align management’s interests with those of shareholders and to incentivize the long-term success of the Company.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company’s website , which includes the Company’s current corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Adams, President & CEO

Kristi Kunec, CFO Phone: 1-587-330-2459

Email: info@heliumevolution.ca

Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/





Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain disclosure in this news release, including statements regarding the vesting of the Options, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to Option Recipient continuing in their service to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.