Artesian Resources Corporation Declares First Quarter 2026 Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend of $0.3136 per share will be payable on February 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2026, representing an annualized dividend rate of $1.2544.

This is Artesian’s 133rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 9.5 billion gallons of water per year through 1,491 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

Communications

(302) 453-6900

veisenbrey@artesianwater.com