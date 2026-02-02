Logan University Begins Accepting Applications for Physician Assistant (PA) Program

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leader in integrated healthcare education, Logan University is expanding its degree offerings with the Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant (PA) program. Applications for the PA program are now available exclusively on the University’s website.

“This is a great step toward our mission of expanding and growing our College of Health Sciences, and after intense, dedicated work and preparation, we are thrilled to be launching the PA program on campus,” said Logan President H. Garrett Thompson, DC, PhD. “We look forward to training the next generation of PAs who will provide exceptional care.”

The first class of PA students is anticipated to begin the program in January 2027. The 24-month program includes one year of didactic education and training on campus in Chesterfield, MO, followed by one year of clinical rotations. The program aims to educate students to become competent PAs who practice evidence-based medicine, exhibit cultural sensitivity, demonstrate effective leadership qualities, and deliver patient-centered care.

“Logan’s move forward reflects our dedication to shaping the future of patient care, where evidence-based medicine, collaboration and compassion go hand in hand,” said Brooke Miller, DMSc, PA-C, program chair and founding program director. “Accepting student applications is one of the important milestones we’ve been working toward. We look forward to welcoming the inaugural class of future PAs.”

For more information, contact Jeremy Boyce at PA-Admissions@logan.edu or visit https://www.logan.edu/PA.

Logan University has applied for Accreditation-Provisional from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA)—the accrediting body for PA programs in the United States. The first matriculating class is expected in January of 2027, pending achieving accreditation at the September 2026 ARC-PA meeting.

In the event that Logan University does not achieve Accreditation-Provisional status, the program will not be able to commence student enrollment, and any admission offers will be rescinded. The ARC-PA will not consider or act upon an application if eligibility requirements are not met, and the program will be unable to begin. Achieving Accreditation-Provisional status is required for enrolled students to be eligible for the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE) upon graduation.

About Logan University

