Outlook at The Station by Toll Brothers Now Open in Sunnyvale, California

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury condominium community, Outlook at The Station, is now open in Sunnyvale, California. This amenity-rich community features thoughtfully designed residences with contemporary architecture, elegant interiors, and a highly desirable location near major employers, Caltrain, freeways, and airports. Home shoppers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center located at 306 Tea Tree Terrace #3 in Sunnyvale.

Outlook at The Station is the second condominium building within The Station master-planned community, complementing the initial Vantage building by Toll Brothers and expanding the lifestyle offerings for all residents. Outlook at The Station features one- and two-story luxury condominiums with one to three bedrooms and up to 1,962 square feet of living space. Homes are priced from the mid-$900,000s.

Residents of both Vantage and Outlook will have shared access to the impressive resort-style amenities of both buildings, including a pool, two club rooms, a co-work mezzanine, an entertainment lounge, a fitness center, a dog park and dog wash area, a children’s playground, and vibrant walking paths.





"Outlook at The Station offers home shoppers a unique opportunity to enjoy luxury living paired with the convenience of being steps away from everything the Silicon Valley has to offer," said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. "This community reflects the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that Toll Brothers is known for, and we are excited to welcome home shoppers to explore the incredible lifestyle available at The Station."

The Station’s desirable Sunnyvale location places homeowners near premier shopping, dining, and recreation. Outlook at The Station is located in the heart of Silicon Valley with convenient access to major employers, public transit, and key thoroughfares. The community is served by highly ranked schools, including Ellis Elementary School, Sunnyvale Middle School, and Fremont High School, as well as local private school options.

Toll Brothers also offers luxury townhomes at its Terraces at The Station community nearby, with prices starting at $1.5 million.

To learn more about Outlook at The Station by Toll Brothers, call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

