AAA Miracle Carpet and Furnace Cleaning Celebrates 22 Years of Trusted Carpet Cleaning Vancouver Services

Vancouver, BC , Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAA Miracle Carpet and Furnace Cleaning, a family-owned and operated company serving Vancouver since 2004, is celebrating its 22nd anniversary by offering a 20% discount to new clients for 2 or more services. The milestone reflects more than two decades of delivering carpet cleaning in Vancouver and professional residential and commercial cleaning services across Vancouver and the Greater Vancouver area, supported by local expertise and long-term client relationships.

With deep roots in the community, AAA Miracle Carpet and Furnace Cleaning has earned trust through consistent results and a hands-on approach to service. That experience is reflected in one of its most established offerings, carpet cleaning in Vancouver, which helps homeowners and businesses maintain cleaner, healthier indoor environments. Using deep steam extraction and targeted treatments, the company removes embedded dirt and allergens, while its area rug cleaning protects delicate fibers and preserves the rug's longevity.



As the focus on whole-home care extends beyond surface cleanliness, attention increasingly turns to safety and efficiency. In that context, Vancouver dryer vent cleaning services have become an essential part of routine household maintenance. Restricted airflow and lint buildup increase fire risks and strain appliances, which is why AAA Miracle’s technicians thoroughly clear dryer vent systems to improve airflow and reduce hazards.

Alongside mechanical safety and system efficiency, indoor air quality remains a top concern for both homeowners and businesses. Through air duct cleaning in Vancouver, the company removes accumulated dust, allergens, and contaminants from HVAC systems that can circulate throughout a property over time.

Clean, well-maintained furnishings play a major role in how a home or workspace feels day to day. AAA Miracle delivers that result through its upholstery cleaning in Vancouver, restoring sofas, chairs, and fabric furnishings while preserving their original look and feel. Safe, eco-friendly products lift stains and odors without harsh residues, giving families and pet owners added peace of mind.

While clean furnishings shape how a space looks and feels, comfort also depends on systems that operate quietly in the background. Heating system maintenance represents a key part of whole-home care, particularly during colder months. Through furnace cleaning in Vancouver, the long-established cleaning company helps reduce dust circulation and supports efficient system operation.

A customer-first mindset rooted in local ownership and long-term relationships connects every service AAA Miracle Carpet and Furnace Cleaning provides. The family-run company prioritizes clear communication, flexible scheduling, and respect for every property, an approach that has earned widespread trust, including recognition as a top three cleaning company in Surrey, a top three cleaning company in North Vancouver, and a 2023 quality rating winner with a score exceeding 95 percent. To mark 22 years of service, the company is extending a 15% discount to new clients for a limited time. You can also enjoy a 20% discount when you book two or more services, offering homeowners and businesses access to professional cleaning services delivered by a locally trusted team with decades of hands-on experience.

To learn more about available services or to take advantage of the anniversary discount, visit https://aaamiracle.ca/.

Founded in 2004, AAA Miracle Carpet and Furnace Cleaning is a family-owned company providing professional cleaning services throughout Vancouver and the Greater Vancouver area. The company specializes in carpet cleaning, area rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and furnace cleaning for residential and commercial clients.

AAA Miracle Carpet and Furnace Cleaning

Address: 997 Seymour St #250, Vancouver, BC V6B 3M1

Phone: (604) 435-3530

Website: https://aaamiracle.ca/

