Amlan International to Showcase Swine Gut Health Innovations at AMVECAJ 2026 in Partnership with KOFARM

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), will exhibit at the XXXII AMVECAJ International Congress, taking place from February 4-6, 2026, in Tepatitlán de Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico. Amlan will be located at Booth 14, co-sponsoring the event alongside its valued distribution partner KOFARM, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing swine gut health and production performance across Mexico.



At AMVECAJ 2026, Amlan will highlight its proven portfolio of natural, mineral-based feed additives for swine, with a product focus on Calibrin®-Z and Varium® — solutions designed to support gut integrity, optimize nutrient utilization, and improve overall animal performance in antibiotic-free production systems.



“AMVECAJ is a critical platform for engaging directly with Mexico’s swine industry, and we are proud to once again collaborate with KOFARM to bring science-backed, practical solutions to producers,” said Dr. Robin Jarquin, Vice President of Sales, Latin American of Amlan International. “Our technologies are built to help producers manage real world challenges such as pathogen pressure, feed efficiency losses, and gut health instability, while supporting long term profitability.”



Throughout the congress, the Amlan and KOFARM teams will share technical insights, field experiences, and performance data demonstrating how targeted gut health strategies can drive measurable production outcomes. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 14 to connect with Amlan experts, explore collaborative trial opportunities, and learn how these solutions can be integrated into swine production programs.



Amlan’s presence at AMVECAJ 2026 underscores the company’s continued investment in Latin America and its commitment to supporting regional producers with innovative, natural feed technologies that deliver consistent results under commercial conditions.



About Amlan International

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as “Amlan International,” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives worldwide. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

