Gold Candle Announces Appointment of Stephan Iafolla as Vice President Finance

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Candle Ltd. (Private) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephan Iafolla as Vice President Finance (VP Finance) effective March 2, 2026.

Stephan brings a breadth and depth of financial management, reporting, and strategic planning and analysis to Gold Candle’s finance team. He has held senior financial management and reporting roles at several publicly listed intermediate resource companies, including, most recently as Director of Finance at Denison Mines Corp. Previously, he spent 15 years in the gold sector in Director of Finance and Controller roles at Alamos Gold Inc. and New Gold Inc.

Stephan will be a key member of Gold Candle’s finance team as the Company continues to advance towards a targeted initial public offering in 2026.

Gold Candle’s Chief Financial Officer Hannes Portmann said “Having had the opportunity to work with Stephan previously at New Gold and watching his career development thereafter, I am very excited for him to join the Gold Candle team as we move through this next exciting chapter in the Company’s growth. His skillset is a perfect fit for where Gold Candle is today in its evolution as a business. On behalf of the entire team and the Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Stephan to our team as we continue to advance one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada located in the prolific Abitibi region.”

Stephan will join Gold Candle’s finance team and take a lead role in all financial management and reporting for the Company and will also play an integral role in strategic financial planning and analysis.

About Gold Candle

Gold Candle is a privately funded Canadian exploration company led by a diverse and experienced team of mining professionals. In 2015, the Company acquired claims over the historic Kerr-Addison Gold Mine and surrounding area in McGarry Township, located in the Timiskaming District of Ontario. Gold Candle is committed to responsible mineral exploration that benefits local communities, employees and shareholders while respecting people and the environment.

Contact

Hannes Portmann

Chief Financial Officer

hportmann@goldcandle.com