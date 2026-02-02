Sonoco and ENGIE Announce Commencement of 140-Megawatt Virtual Power Purchase Agreement

Big Sampson Wind Project is First Offsite Renewable Energy Project for Sonoco

Will represent over 83% of Sonoco U.S. electricity needs

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, and ENGIE North America (“ENGIE") today announced that delivery of the Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (“VPPA”) for production from ENGIE’s Big Sampson Wind Project (“Big Sampson”), in Crockett County, Texas has commenced.

Under the VPPA, Sonoco and ENGIE contracted an estimated 140 megawatts of electricity per year, representing approximately 83% of Sonoco’s U.S. electricity consumption in 2025 and approximately 52% of the expected output capacity of Big Sampson, for a term of 15 years commencing upon Big Sampson’s entry into commercial operation.

The VPPA represents another step in Sonoco’s integrated approach to corporate sustainability. Aligned with their SBTi-validated reduction goal, the Company aims to reduce global Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 25% by 2030 from a 2020 baseline through various corporate initiatives, including improved packaging design, installing energy-efficient equipment and procuring renewable energy sources. The VPPA is an example of these efforts, with renewable energy credits acquired under the VPPA expected to help reduce Sonoco’s baseline carbon emissions by approximately 19%.

“We are excited to take delivery of our VPPA based on the Big Sampson wind project. This project will accelerate our progress toward our emissions targets while delivering clean, reliable power to the communities they serve,” said Scott Byrne, Sonoco’s Vice President of Global Sustainability. “We look forward to continuing this long-term partnership with ENGIE as we work together to protect the environment and future generations and continue our promise of delivering Better Packaging. Better Life. solutions,” said Byrne.

Big Sampson is a project of ENGIE, a global leader in the net zero energy transition. The project, completed in late 2025, will be an addition to ENGIE North America’s more than seven gigawatts of renewable energy production in operation or under construction across the United States and Canada.

“We are delighted that the Big Sampson wind project is now supporting Sonoco’s renewable energy ambitions and helping them meet over 83% of their purchased electricity needs in the U.S. and Canada through this VPPA,” said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer, ENGIE North America. “The commitment of customers like Sonoco and ENGIE’s track record of delivery are helping to accelerate the addition of new clean power to the U.S. grid to meet increasing demand and support economic growth, and we very much look forward to a long relationship.”

The Big Sampson Wind Project consists of 60 wind turbines, each expected to have a generating capacity of 4.5 megawatts. The project employed roughly 400 skilled construction professionals during the building phase, and about 10 to 15 full-time professionals will support operations on an on-going basis.

In addition to jobs, Big Sampson is expected to provide long-term tax revenues for both Crockett County and local school districts of more than $60 million over the 15-year life of the project.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 22,500 employees working in 265 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE (ENGI.PA), a global leader in low-carbon energy and services that is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with its 96,000 employees around the globe, its customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is committed to accelerating the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions.