Arteris to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 on Thursday, February 12, 2026

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading technology provider for accelerating semiconductor creation in the AI era, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, after market close on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:



United States/Canada Toll Free: +1-800-717-1738 International Toll: +1-646-307-1865



Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris’ website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world's top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

