Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA) (“Protara” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced the recent grants of inducement non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to one newly-hired employee.

The Compensation Committee of Protara’s Board of Directors approved an aggregate of 10,200 stock option awards and 5,100 RSU awards to one new employee from the Inducement Plan, as inducements material to the new employee’s employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Such option awards were granted on February 2, 2026 and have an exercise price of $7.04 per share, Protara’s closing trading price on the grant date. Such RSU awards will have a grant date of April 1, 2026.

All option awards vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and 1/36th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months. All RSU awards vest over three years, with 33 1/3% of the shares underlying the RSU award vesting on each of the three consecutive anniversaries of the grant date. The vesting of all option and RSU awards is subject to the employee's continued service with the company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead candidate, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and lymphatic malformations (LMs). The Company is evaluating TARA-002 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), as well as a Phase 2 trial in pediatric patients with LMs. Additionally, Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients on parenteral nutrition who are otherwise unable to meet their choline needs via oral or enteral routes. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

