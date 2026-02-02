MediaAlpha To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 23, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Monday, February 23, 2026 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com . To register for the webcast, click here .

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with conference ID 9621964.



An audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call at https://investors.mediaalpha.com .

About MediaAlpha

We believe we are the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and transacted nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in our marketplaces in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $2.0 billion in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries over the last twelve months ended September 30, 2025. For more information, please visit www.mediaalpha.com.

Contacts

Investors

Denise Garcia

Investors@MediaAlpha.com