OFA Group Announces Hearth Platform Is Live and Actively Deployed

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) today announced that Hearth, its real-world asset (RWA) digitization platform, has successfully entered active production use and is operating in live asset environments, supporting the digitization and lifecycle management of real estate and real estate–backed mortgage assets.

This milestone comes as global capital markets — including initiatives announced by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — accelerate toward tokenized securities and blockchain-enabled market structures. OFA Group stated that as the industry conversation shifts from whether assets can be tokenized to how tokenization is operationalized at institutional scale, Hearth has already completed this critical transition.

From Concept to Production: Hearth Operating on Real Assets

OFA Group confirmed that Hearth is currently deployed across the company’s own and affiliated real estate and structured asset strategies, actively supporting:

Digital representation and governance of real estate equity assets

Structuring and lifecycle management of real estate–backed mortgage exposures

Synchronization of on-chain and off-chain data, documentation, and asset events

Institutional-grade disclosure, permissions, and auditable recordkeeping





This deployment marks Hearth’s evolution from a development-stage platform to a live infrastructure system managing real assets, real documentation, and real-world cash flows.

Why Real Estate and Mortgages Lead the RWA Adoption Curve

While global exchanges explore tokenization of equities and funds, OFA Group believes the earliest scalable and sustainable RWA adoption is occurring within real estate and mortgage-backed assets.

These asset classes exhibit structural characteristics that make them particularly well suited for institutional-grade digitization:

Tangible underlying collateral and established legal frameworks

Predictable, long-duration cash flow profiles

Heavy reliance on documentation, valuation, disclosure, and ongoing administration

Strong demand for transparency, auditability, and lifecycle control





Hearth was purpose-built to address these requirements and has now demonstrated its applicability through live deployment.

Hearth: Live Infrastructure, Not a Trading Venue

Hearth is a non-custodial, technology-only infrastructure platform designed to support the digitization and management of institutional real estate and mortgage assets.

The platform does not act as an issuer, broker, dealer, exchange, or custodian, and does not facilitate trading, pricing, or asset custody.

Instead, Hearth functions as:

A system layer for digitizing real estate and mortgage-backed assets

A trusted recordkeeping and workflow coordination infrastructure

A compliance-aware foundation for long-term asset administration





This positioning allows Hearth to remain fully compatible with regulated exchanges, custodians, and financial institutions without assuming regulated financial roles itself.

Complementing Global Exchange Initiatives

As exchanges such as the NYSE explore tokenized securities and extended trading models, OFA Group expects a clear structural division to emerge within the next generation of capital markets:

Exchanges: Market access, price discovery, and liquidity

Infrastructure platforms (such as Hearth): Asset digitization, data integrity, compliance governance, and lifecycle management





Under this framework, real estate and mortgage assets must first achieve institutional-grade digital readiness before interfacing with any potential secondary markets.

From Internal Deployment to Institutional Platform Expansion

Following the successful live deployment of Hearth across internal and affiliated assets, OFA Group plans to advance the platform’s next phase of development, gradually expanding support to third-party real estate sponsors, asset managers, and institutional originators.

This phased approach is designed to ensure:

Proven performance in real-world asset environments

Operational and risk-management rigor

Clear and consistent regulatory boundaries





as the platform scales to broader institutional adoption.

Looking Ahead: The Future of RWA Is Operational

OFA Group believes the long-term value of real-world assets lies not in transaction velocity, but in durable cash flows, real estate fundamentals, and institutional-grade governance.

With Hearth now live and operating in production, OFA Group is positioned at the forefront of real estate and mortgage digitization, aiming to serve as a critical infrastructure provider in the evolving RWA ecosystem.

OFA management stated that Hearth’s commercial model is based on client asset scale and is expected to charge each client a technical service fee of approximately 1.5% of the total real-world assets (RWA) supported for that client on the platform.

Management expects that, as Hearth continues to be deployed and expanded across real estate and real estate-backed mortgage assets, this service-based model has the potential to generate meaningful, recurring operating revenue for OFA Group.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) is a publicly traded company operating at the intersection of architecture, technology, and asset management. Through its subsidiaries and platforms, OFA develops design-led solutions and digital infrastructure supporting the evolution of the built environment and capital markets.

