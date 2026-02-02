Curating a Memorable Vacation: Ways to Invest in the Experience of Family Travel

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Travel has a way of slowing time down, creating memories for loved ones that last long after suitcases are unpacked and regular routines return. For many Americans, their most treasured family memories took place on a vacation or trip rather than at home.





In fact, nearly 67% said they value a core memory more than a physical souvenir after a vacation, according to a survey commissioned by Holland America Line, a cruise line that has been exploring Alaska for nearly 80 years. What’s more, almost 86% of survey respondents said they have looked at photos or videos from a past trip to lift their mood, and more than 90% said positive travel memories can improve their mood during difficult times.

With Alaska on the travel bucket list of more than two-thirds of Americans, it’s a destination that is influencing experience-focused family adventures.

Explore Curiosities

Travel is about more than seeing new places. For many Americans, it’s also a time to learn, explore new interests and slow down. Booking a cruise can encourage those behaviors.

According to the survey, 61% of Americans are more likely to try new foods while traveling on a cruise, and nearly half (48%) said they’ve discovered a new interest or hobby during their cruise, including wildlife, food, history or culture. For example, cruise guests may be able to try local specialties, like fresh Alaskan seafood, reindeer sausage, birch syrup and Alaskan berries, while on board.

Unstructured time is part of the appeal of cruises, with 28% of respondents sharing they read more during their trips.





Focus on Nature

Nature-focused destinations stand out because they offer experiences that feel rare and immersive, especially in places where wildlife and landscapes are central to the journey. More than 4 in 10 survey respondents said seeing wildlife in nature would be the most memorable family vacation experience, compared with about 12% who said meeting a character at a theme park would stand out most.

Whether spotting whales, watching glaciers calve or seeing the Northern Lights stretch across the Alaskan sky, the landscape being part of the experience helps define the journey. To help guests witness the majestic animals found in Alaska, including whales, eagles, bears, moose, otters, seals, sea lions and more, Holland America Line carries a wildlife expert on board. Plus, a wildlife spotting guide points out native animals found along the cruise route and a map with the best places to see each species is included.

“Guests tell us time and again how profoundly nature shapes the memories they carry home,” said Robert Morgenstern, senior vice president of Alaska Operations at Holland America Line. “Wildlife sightings, time outdoors and shared moments linger long after the cruise ends, especially for families exploring Alaska together.”

Reimagine Family Time

For families , travel often creates time for bonding that daily routines simply don’t allow. More than half of the survey respondents said their best family memories occurred while traveling together, and more than 4 out of 5 (82%) said some of their strongest family bonding moments happened during a vacation or family trip.

In addition to shared memories, more than 91% said travel had a positive impact on their mental and emotional well-being.

As travelers look for relief from routine and overstimulation, finding experiences rooted in nature, exploration and shared moments can help create lasting memories and emotional connection.

To learn more about Alaska travel and book your next family adventure, visit hollandamerica.com.

