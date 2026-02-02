SoFi Announces Plan to Liquidate and Close the SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX)

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”) today announced that the Board of Trustees of Tidal Trust I (the “Trust”) has approved, at the request of Tidal Investments LLC and SoFi, a plan of liquidation and termination for the SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSE Arca: SFYX) (the “Fund”).

Under the plan, the Fund is expected to stop trading on NYSE Arca at the close of regular trading on February 18, 2026 (the “Final Trading Day”). Shareholders may sell their shares on the exchange prior to the Final Trading Day, subject to customary brokerage commissions and other transaction costs.

After the Final Trading Day, the Fund will no longer accept purchase orders, and the Fund will begin the process of liquidating its portfolio. The Fund is expected to liquidate on or about February 25, 2026 (the “Liquidation Date”). On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will distribute cash pro rata to shareholders who continue to hold shares of the Fund as of the close of business on the Final Trading Day.

The liquidating distribution will be a taxable event for shareholders, and the amount received may reflect any accrued capital gains and dividends. Shareholders should consult their tax advisor regarding the federal, state, and local tax consequences of the liquidation.

Additional information regarding the liquidation, including important dates, will be provided in a supplement to the Fund’s prospectus.