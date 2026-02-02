Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Urges ARDT Investors to Contact the Firm About Leading the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ardent Health, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) securities between July 18, 2025 and November 12, 2025. Ardent Health and its affiliates operate acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Ardent Health, Inc. (ARDT) Misled Investors Regarding its Accounts Receivable

According to the complaint, Ardent Health reported higher amounts of accounts receivable during the class period, and delayed recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts. Further, Ardent Health did not maintain professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts "sufficient to cover claims arising out of [its] operations[.]”

Plaintiff alleges that on November 12, 2025, Ardent Health revealed a $43 million decrease in third quarter 2025 revenue due to revised determinations of accounts receivable collectability after the Company transitioned to a new revenue accounting system and from purported “recently completed hindsight evaluations of historical collection trends.” On this news, the price of Ardent Health stock fell $4.75 per share, or nearly 34%, from $14.05 per share on November 12, 2025, to close at $9.30 per share on November 13, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Ardent Health, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should must submit their papers to the court by March 9, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

