Family of TV Legend Lawrence Welk Accuse Welk’s son of Financial Misconduct and Tarnishing Legacy

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The grandsons of the late Lawrence Welk, who is well known as the host of the popular Lawrence Welk show, are speaking out after taking legal action against Larry Welk, Jr., the son of Lawrence Welk.

“When I was a kid, my dad and I used to be really close which is what makes this so difficult and sad. But I don’t recognize him anymore. He grossly misused our company funds, did little work to grow The Welk Group, filed meritless lawsuits and then maligned his family, including me, in the press,” said Kevin Welk, son of Larry Welk, Jr. and current president of Welk Music Group. “He has really tarnished the Lawrence Welk legacy.”

The Welk Group, Inc., filed a counter complaint against Larry Welk, Jr., accusing him of misuse of company funds and financial misconduct when Larry was CEO of the Welk Group, according to Counsel Victoria Danna.

"The Welk Group is guided by a commitment to integrity, transparency, and respect for the Lawrence Welk Show and its legacy. Contrary to Larry Welk, Jr.’s false claims, his son Kevin Welk and nephew Jonathan Fredricks have spent decades building and growing successful hospitality and entertainment companies, with little involvement from Larry Welk,” says Counsel Victoria Danna.

“While his son Kevin was signing grammy-award-winning artists for the Welk Music Group and Jon Fredricks was successfully managing and dramatically growing the hospitality/timeshare company, Larry Welk was excessively profiting for doing little or no work. He used company funds for excessive personal bonuses, private jet travel, and other unauthorized expenses unrelated to company business or his role as CEO,” continued Danna.

Jonathan Fredericks, the nephew of Larry Welk, Jr. and President of The Welk Group, said, “This is all just so disappointing. We have worked so hard, and Larry Welk Jr. just seems to want to burn it all down. But we have gotten so much support.”

Ralna English, a star from the long running Lawrence Welk show, is disheartened by the behavior, "As someone who knew Lawrence Welk and performed with him for many years on the show, it really breaks my heart that his son Larry would behave in this egregious manner, ultimately undermining his dad's legacy."

Mary Lou Metzger, another star on the show echoed the same sentiment, "This is just a blight on the legacy of this incredible show and Lawrence Welk's memory. Kevin Welk and Jonathan Fredericks have done so much to grow the business and preserve the history of the Welk name. They don't deserve this."

The company’s board of directors ultimately voted to eliminate the CEO position, held by Larry Welk, because of the changes in The Welk Group Inc’s assets, the fact that daily management of its existing assets is performed by third parties, and the elimination of the CEO position was expected to result in significant cost savings, according to counsel.

Also, according to counsel, Fredericks and Kevin Welk have overwhelming support from the shareholders. “Kevin Welk and Jon Fredricks have always operated with complete financial integrity, and are supported by every shareholder (19 of 21) with the exception of Larry Welk and his spouse. It is despicable that Larry Welk would disparage their names and the legacy of this highly respected company by filing baseless claims with zero merit. As the legal proceedings move forward, The Welk Group and the balance of the Welk family remain focused on doing what is right for the company, its shareholders and the community, while preserving the legacy of Lawrence Welk,” said Counsel Victoria Danna.

About The Welk Group:

The Welk Group is a privately held company originally founded by Lawrence Welk and his family. Over decades, the company built respected businesses across entertainment, music, hospitality, and real estate. Today, The Welk Group focuses on responsibly managing a limited real estate portfolio while honoring the legacy and values associated with the Lawrence Welk name.

