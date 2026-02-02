Revera Energy Secures US$150 Million Facility Upsize to Accelerate Multi-Gigawatt Renewable Development Pipeline Across Australia and the United Kingdom

Melbourne, Australia, London, UK, and New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera Energy ("Revera"), the independent energy infrastructure platform backed by Carlyle, today announced the successful completion of an expanded US$150 million credit facility (A$222mm / £111mm). The enhanced financing capacity will accelerate the development and construction of Revera's substantial pipeline of late-stage battery storage, solar, and green hydrogen projects across Australia's National Energy Market (“NEM”) and the UK.

The facility upsize with expanded flexibility underscores strong institutional confidence in Revera's proven development capabilities and positions the platform to capitalize on the unprecedented demand for grid-scale energy infrastructure in both countries, which both rank among the top five markets globally for battery storage assets. Revera benefits from strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions across its capital structure, and Nomura will continue to broaden these relationships through its role as Sole Bookrunner and Lead Arranger for this new credit facility, which is expected to be upsized in the near term.

Norton Rose Fulbright served as lender’s counsel and A&O Shearman acted as borrower’s counsel.

Accelerating Critical Infrastructure Delivery

The additional capital will enable Revera to fast-track key projects within its diversified portfolio:

Australia Portfolio Advancement:

Support construction of the 150MW / 300MWh Bungama Stage 1 battery storage project in South Australia, which is expected to reach commercial operation date (“COD”) in Q2 2026.

Accelerate development of at least 600MW / 2,400MWh of additional battery storage capacity across the NEM, with the next 250MW project expected to hit notice to proceed (“NTP”) in Q3 2026 and the majority of the overall pipeline having already secured land, grid, and planning.

Optimize 158MW of operational solar farms under management in New South Wales.

UK Market Expansion:

Accelerate development of at least 1,000MW / 2,000MWh of late-stage battery storage projects, with the first 200MW project expected to hit NTP in Q1 2026 and the next two projects totaling 800MW expected to follow over the next 12 months, with each having secured land, grid, and capacity market contracts.

Strengthen grid resiliency and solve a key transmission bottleneck enabling stranded Scottish wind to flow south to demand centers in England, further supporting national decarbonization commitments and continued renewables additions to the UK grid.

Ultimately resulting in one of the largest BESS platforms in Europe.

Strategic Market Positioning

“This funding enhancement accelerates Revera’s ability to take advantage of increasing demand in Australia and the UK for grid-scale storage and renewable generation capacity, supporting its continued progress as a leading player in the sector,” said Richard Hoskins, Chairman of Revera Energy and Managing Director in Carlyle's Infrastructure Group. “Australia's NEM continues to integrate record levels of renewable energy, creating substantial opportunities for battery storage to provide essential grid services. Similarly, the UK's ambitious net-zero targets and grid modernization requirements are driving unprecedented demand for flexible energy infrastructure.”

"This facility upsize represents a transformational step in Revera's growth as we scale our platform to meet the urgent infrastructure needs of both the Australian and UK energy markets," said Andy Hoffman, CFO of Revera. "Our increased financial capacity allows us to accelerate high-value development opportunities and reinforces our commitment to delivering resilient, sustainable energy solutions."

Partnership Excellence

Vinod Mukani, Global Head of Nomura's Infrastructure & Power Business said, " This transaction underscored Nomura’s capability and commitment to delivering effective capital formulation solutions. Revera's diversified portfolio strategy, combined with its proven execution capabilities across multiple technologies and jurisdictions makes it an ideal partner for advancing the energy infrastructure transformation required in both markets. We look forward to leveraging the full breadth of Nomura’s capabilities in continuing to support this important relationship."

"We are delighted to continue supporting Revera's growth trajectory through this facility expansion," said Alain Halimi, Managing Director, Nomura IPB. "This facility upsize reflects the robust fundamentals driving Revera's business model and the attractive investment of critical energy infrastructure. We look forward to supporting the platform's continued expansion across its multi-gigawatt development pipeline."

Delivering Energy Transition at Scale

Revera's integrated approach across battery storage and renewable generation positions the platform to address the full spectrum of energy transition requirements. The company's focus on grid-scale infrastructure directly supports both markets' decarbonization objectives while providing essential services including frequency response, voltage support, and renewable energy firming.

The expanded facility enables Revera to maintain its competitive advantage in securing premium development sites, advancing projects through complex approval processes, and delivering operational assets that provide long-term, stable returns for investors while enhancing grid reliability and sustainability goals.

About Revera Energy

Revera Energy is an independent energy infrastructure platform focused on developing, building, owning, and operating critical energy projects across Australia and the UK. Backed by Carlyle, Revera specializes in battery storage, renewable power, and green hydrogen solutions that support grid resilience and accelerate the clean energy transition. The platform benefits from strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions and maintains a multi-gigawatt development pipeline across both target markets.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and operates through three segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $474 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,400 people in 27 offices across four continents. Further information is available at carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group and on X at @OneCarlyle.

About Nomura

Nomura is a financial services group with an integrated global network. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.