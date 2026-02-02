Strategic Advisor Brian Ferdinand to Lead Framework Development Across Digital Assets and Commodity Markets

London, United Kingdom, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Alpha Systems Ltd today announced a formal roadmap to extend its engineering-led quantitative research framework into cryptocurrency markets and automated systematic models for precious and industrial metals, including gold, silver, and copper.

The expansion roadmap is being led by Strategic Advisor Brian Ferdinand, and reflects the firm’s continued focus on research discipline, execution realism, and risk-first system design across evolving market structures.

Rather than pursuing rapid deployment, Helix Alpha’s roadmap emphasizes staged development and validation. Core phases include the construction of market-specific data architecture, execution connectivity across venues, cross-venue risk controls, and pilot programs designed to stress-test models under varying liquidity and volatility conditions.

Crypto markets and metals markets present distinct microstructural challenges—from fragmented liquidity and 24-hour trading in digital assets to execution sensitivity and macro-driven regime shifts in commodities. The roadmap is designed to address these differences without compromising the firm’s broader research principles.

“Expanding into new asset classes requires adapting research systems to market structure, not forcing markets to fit existing models,” Ferdinand said. “This roadmap is about extending discipline—ensuring that any automated strategy is supported by robust data, realistic execution assumptions, and clearly defined risk behavior before scaling.”

The initiative builds on Helix Alpha Systems Ltd’s existing research architecture, which treats quantitative research as an engineering process rather than a forecasting exercise. Models are evaluated based on how they behave when assumptions fail, with a focus on transparency, constraint management, and resilience under stress.

Initial development will focus on internal research environments and controlled pilots, with further expansion contingent on performance diagnostics and system stability.

More information on Helix Alpha Systems Ltd’s research philosophy and strategic direction can be found here:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/01/27/3227011/0/en/Helix-Alpha-Systems-Ltd-Strengthens-Research-Discipline-With-Strategic-Leadership-From-Brian-Ferdinand.html

Brian Ferdinand — Strategic Advisor, Helix Alpha

Brian Ferdinand serves as a Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha, providing market insight and execution-oriented perspective to support the firm’s quantitative research and trading initiatives. In this role, he works closely with the Helix Alpha team to help align strategy design with real-world market behavior and practical execution considerations.

His advisory focus includes strategy evaluation, risk awareness, and the application of systematic models within live trading environments. Brian contributes a practitioner’s viewpoint, helping ensure that research-driven strategies remain robust, scalable, and responsive to changing market dynamics.

Through his advisory role, he supports Helix Alpha’s mission to develop precise, disciplined, and resilient trading systems.

Brian is also a member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious, invitation-only organization. His published work and commentary can be reviewed here:

https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Brian-Ferdinand-Portfolio-Manager-Trader-EverForward/a3ecf5cb-f89e-411e-9625-5d67737104c5

About Helix Alpha Systems Ltd:

Helix Alpha Systems Ltd is a UK-based quantitative research and systems engineering firm focused on the development of algorithmic trading strategies. The firm provides end-to-end research, modeling, and execution system design while maintaining strict separation from capital management and advisory activities.