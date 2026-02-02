SI-BONE To Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on February 23, 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), the global leader in developing procedural solutions to address clinical challenges associated with compromised bone, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after market close on Monday, February 23, 2026. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zfxy6yox. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is the global leader in developing procedural solutions to address clinical challenges associated with compromised bone. SI-BONE's expertise in additive manufacturing has resulted in a technology platform with market-leading applications in SI joint fusion, adult spinal deformity and pelvic trauma. Since 2009, SI-BONE has supported physicians in performing a total of over 140,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies, including four randomized controlled trials and over 200 peer reviewed publications.

For additional information on the company or the products, including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE® is a registered trademark of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2026 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

