Chris Nelson of HYCU® Honored as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, proudly announced today that CRN® — a brand of The Channel Company — has selected Chris Nelson, Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development, at HYCU, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Chris Nelson is a driving force behind HYCU’s go-to-market strategy and continued expansion with global technology, alliance, and channel partners. Under Chris Nelson’s leadership, HYCU has deepened its relationships with strategic partners like Dell Technologies, Nutanix, and iManage and delivered new programs and initiatives that simplify how partners support their customers across on-premises, cloud, and emerging SaaS IT workload environments.

A recognized leader in data protection and recovery, Chris Nelson brings decades of experience in high-growth software companies. His channel-first mindset has helped make HYCU the partner of choice for IT providers looking to solve the rising challenges of fragmented data protection, especially around SaaS workloads, where traditional solutions continue to fall short.

“This recognition speaks to the integrity, focus, and collaborative leadership that Chris brings to our business every day,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU. “He has built a channel organization rooted in trust, transparency, and a relentless commitment to helping our partners grow. In a world where IT complexity is only increasing, Chris ensures our partners are equipped with the tools and support they need to protect what matters most, their customers’ data. We’re extremely proud to see him honored again this year.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

“Being named a CRN Channel Chief is an honor, and a reflection of the incredible partner community we’ve built and are fortunate to work with,” said Chris Nelson. “Partners today are on the front lines helping customers navigate complex hybrid and SaaS environments with limited resources and mounting risk. At HYCU, we’re committed to making their jobs easier. From simplifying onboarding to expanding protection across more workloads, our channel commitment and focus remains as strong as ever.”

