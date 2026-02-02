Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Urges KLAR Investors to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Securities Class Action Against Klarna Group plc

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna Group plc (NASDAQ: KLAR) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Klarna's September 10, 2025, initial public offering ("IPO"). Klarna purports to be a “technology-driven payments company, with operations spanning multiple countries.”

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Klarna Group plc (KLAR) Misled Investors in Connection with the Company's IPO

According to the complaint, the registration statement in support of the IPO was misleading. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that they had materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarna’s buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) loans.

The complaint alleges that as a result of the disclosure of material adverse facts omitted from Klarna's registration statement, the Company's stock price now trades substantially below its IPO price.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Klarna Group plc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by February 20, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

