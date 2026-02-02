Helix Alpha Systems Ltd Deploys Unified Data Architecture with Brian Ferdinand for Crypto and Metals Research

Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Alpha Systems Ltd today announced the deployment of a unified data architecture designed to support quantitative signal research across cryptocurrency markets and precious and industrial metals, including gold, silver, and copper.

The data platform was developed under the research roadmap led by Strategic Advisor Brian Ferdinand and consolidates high-resolution tick data, order book depth, and derivatives reference data within a single, standardized framework.





The architecture is designed to prioritize repeatability, auditability, and continuous system monitoring—ensuring that signal research can be evaluated consistently across asset classes with differing market structures and liquidity profiles. Data normalization, timestamp integrity, and venue-specific metadata are embedded directly into the pipeline to support execution-aware research and risk diagnostics.

“Robust research starts with data systems that can be examined, reproduced, and stress-tested,” Ferdinand said. “This architecture is intended to support disciplined signal discovery without introducing hidden dependencies or structural bias.”

By unifying crypto and metals data within a common research layer, Helix Alpha Systems Ltd aims to evaluate how signals behave across fragmented venues, varying liquidity conditions, and shifting regimes—without compromising data integrity or execution realism.

The deployment builds on the firm’s broader engineering-led research philosophy, which treats data infrastructure as a foundational control system rather than a passive input. Ongoing monitoring and validation processes are used to detect anomalies, drift, and structural breaks as markets evolve.

Additional information on Helix Alpha Systems Ltd and its research framework is available at:

https://helixalpha.co.uk/

Brian Ferdinand — Strategic Advisor, Helix Alpha

Brian Ferdinand serves as a Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha, providing market insight and execution-oriented perspective to support the firm’s quantitative research and trading initiatives. In this role, he works closely with the Helix Alpha team to help align strategy design with real-world market behavior and practical execution considerations.

His advisory focus includes strategy evaluation, risk awareness, and the application of systematic models within live trading environments. Brian contributes a practitioner’s viewpoint, helping ensure that research-driven strategies remain robust, scalable, and responsive to changing market dynamics.

Through his advisory role, he supports Helix Alpha’s mission to develop precise, disciplined, and resilient trading systems.

Brian is also a member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious, invitation-only organization. His published work and commentary can be reviewed here:

https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Brian-Ferdinand-Portfolio-Manager-Trader-EverForward/a3ecf5cb-f89e-411e-9625-5d67737104c5

About Helix Alpha Systems Ltd:

Helix Alpha Systems Ltd is a UK-based quantitative research and systems engineering firm focused on the development of algorithmic trading strategies. The firm provides end-to-end research, modeling, and execution system design while maintaining strict separation from capital management and advisory activities.