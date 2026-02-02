ZEX PR Wire Launches “Why Scripted?” at Web Summit Qatar 2026, Capturing Unscripted Conversations from Global Technology Leaders

Doha, Qatar, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEX PR Wire marked Day 1 of its participation at Web Summit Qatar 2026 with the launch of “Why Scripted?”, a new original content channel designed to capture real-time, unscripted conversations from global conferences and exhibitions around the world.

Introduced on the ground at Web Summit Qatar, Why Scripted? focuses on bringing forward authentic insights, lived experiences, and unfiltered perspectives from founders, enterprise leaders, and creators — recorded directly from the event floor, without prepared talking points or scripted narratives.

On its first day, the channel featured in-depth, interview-style conversations with Bill Lapp, CTO of Zscaler; Daniel Hill, Co-Founder of Aquivio; and Armen Adamjan, globally known for Creative Explained. The sessions were hosted by Lakshay Gupta.





Caption: The top left features Bill Lapp, the CTO of Zscaler. On the top right, Armeen Adamjan is seen with Saurabh Singla, the co-founder of ZEX PR Wire. The bottom left is Lakshay Gupta, the host of ZEX PR Wire, and the bottom right includes Daniel and Joe from Aquivio

Real Conversations, Captured Live

Speaking during his conversation on Why Scripted?, Bill Lapp reflected on the pace of technological change and the need for leaders to think beyond short-term solutions.

“The most important thing today is building systems that can survive what we don’t even know is coming yet,” said Bill Lapp , CTO of Zscaler. “Technology keeps changing, but the fundamentals of clarity, scale, and adaptability remain constant.”

Daniel Hill shared Aquivio’s growth journey and why being present in regions like the Middle East matters for companies building real-world impact.

“Disruption doesn’t happen slowly anymore — it happens fast,” said Daniel Hill , Co-Founder of Aquivio. “Being at events like Web Summit Qatar allows you to connect directly with the people, partners, and ecosystems that actually move things forward.”

Adding a creator’s perspective, Armen Adamjan spoke candidly about creativity, consistency, and learning through experimentation.

“I don’t script my work because creativity comes from doing, failing, and trying again,” said Armen Adamjan , creator of Creative Explained. “When you stop worrying about perfection and just start, that’s when real impact happens.”

Why Scripted? — The Thinking Behind the Channel

The idea behind Why Scripted? emerged from a growing gap between polished conference narratives and the real conversations happening behind the scenes. The channel aims to document the moments where founders, leaders, and creators speak openly — sharing lessons that are often missed in formal panels and prepared keynotes.

“Most of the valuable conversations at conferences happen off-stage,” said Lakshay Gupta , host of Why Scripted ?. “The goal of this channel is simple — capture what people are actually thinking and experiencing, in real time, without scripts, rehearsals, or filters.”

Throughout Day 1, ZEX PR Wire also engaged with founders, scaleups, enterprise leaders, and media professionals across the exhibition floor at Booth E523, discussing global visibility, long-term communication strategies, and how companies approach credibility as they expand across markets.

Setting the Tone for the Days Ahead

The launch of Why Scripted? on Day 1 sets the tone for ZEX PR Wire’s continued presence at Web Summit Qatar 2026. The channel will continue capturing unscripted conversations throughout the event and across future global conferences, building a growing library of insights rooted in real experiences.

About Why Scripted?

Why Scripted? is an original content channel by ZEX PR Wire focused on capturing real-time, unscripted conversations from global conferences and exhibitions. The channel brings forward authentic insights, experiences, and perspectives from founders, leaders, and creators shaping the future of technology, business, and culture.

About ZEX PR Wire

ZEX PR Wire is a global press release distribution platform supporting startups, technology companies, and enterprises with scalable and credible media outreach across trusted publications worldwide.

