Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Call for February 18, 2026

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI51f61f62f70847a4a3a2654906d1f419

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/73qfjudk

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. Visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com for more information.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig

Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs

corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Source: Ferroglobe PLC