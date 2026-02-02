Carbon Removal Credit (CRC) Launches Carbon Asset NFT Framework: Giving Every Tonne of Carbon a Digital Identity

New York, New York, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global efforts toward carbon neutrality continue to accelerate, carbon markets are increasingly moving toward digitalization and standardization. Traditional carbon credits have long relied on paper-based certificates and centralized registries, facing challenges in transparency, operational efficiency, and verifiability. Recently, Carbon Removal Credit (CRC) officially launched its Carbon Asset NFT framework, introducing on-chain digital identity mechanisms for carbon credits through blockchain technology. This initiative explores technical pathways to enhance transparency, traceability, and data consistency in carbon asset management.





According to CRC, the core of its Carbon Asset NFT framework lies in mapping carbon emission reductions that comply with major international standards — such as VCS, Gold Standard, and ISO 14064 — into on-chain NFT assets. Each NFT corresponds to a specific volume of emission reductions and records key metadata on-chain, including project origin, certification body, reduction volume, and geographic information. This approach transforms carbon credits from traditional centralized records into digital assets with unique on-chain identifiers, enabling easier querying and verification by multiple stakeholders.

CRC stated that introducing digital identities for carbon assets through NFTs represents one of its technical practices to enhance transparency and traceability. The immutability of blockchain technology helps reduce the risk of unilateral data modification, allowing project information and asset status to be stored and displayed on-chain in a more consistent manner, thereby providing clearer data references for market participants.

On the CRC platform, Carbon Asset NFTs can be traded and transferred within a decentralized environment. Users may purchase and transfer carbon assets and utilize the “Retire” function to mark corresponding NFTs as used for carbon offsetting. These actions are recorded on-chain via smart contracts, generating queryable retirement records that reflect the usage status of each carbon asset. This mechanism helps reduce the risk of duplicate usage and provides enterprises with verifiable on-chain records for carbon neutrality and ESG disclosures.

At the same time, CRC is exploring technical integration between off-chain monitoring data and on-chain assets. Through Oracle technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, monitoring data from selected carbon reduction projects may be synchronized on-chain to support the presentation of project operational status. The combination of off-chain data with on-chain assets helps enhance the completeness of carbon asset information, while continuing to operate in coordination with existing certification and audit frameworks.

From a technical application perspective, introducing carbon credits in NFT form helps improve the identifiability and manageability of carbon assets in digital environments, providing new tools for the digital management of carbon markets. Enterprises, investors, and relevant institutions can use CRC’s on-chain explorer tools to query basic asset information, transaction records, and retirement status, thereby improving traceability in carbon asset usage processes.

CRC also noted that the Carbon Asset NFT framework introduces additional technical possibilities for product design and application scenarios in carbon markets. Within existing compliance and regulatory frameworks, the tokenization of carbon credits may support more flexible digital management approaches, providing foundational infrastructure for exploring new operational models and system integrations.

To date, Carbon Removal Credit (CRC) has connected with multiple carbon reduction projects and continues to advance on-chain digital management practices for carbon assets. CRC stated that it will continue to improve data standardization and on-chain management mechanisms under existing certification systems and regulatory frameworks, providing infrastructure-level technical support for the ongoing digitalization of carbon markets.

