From the U.S. Army to the 2026 Winter Olympics: Lt. Col. Chris Fogt Shares How He Plans to Lead Team USA to Victory with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team USA Bobsled Head Coach, Lt. Col. Chris Fogt, a U.S. Army Soldier, Olympic silver medalist, and member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), recently completed a national media tour highlighting how his Army training has prepared him to help Team USA go for gold at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina.

As a member of WCAP and three-time Olympian, Fogt is part of the U.S. Army’s long-standing legacy of supporting elite Soldier-athletes and coaches who compete at the highest levels of international sport. Over the past 75 years, the U.S. Army has sent more than 600 Soldier-athletes to the Olympic Games, earning more than 120 medals in a variety of sports.

After beginning his athletic career as a collegiate runner, Fogt transitioned to bobsled, a sport that mirrors track and field in its reliance on explosive speed, strength, and precision. Wanting to continue competing at the elite level, he commissioned into the Army in 2008 to combine his call of service with his goal of being a professional athlete.

Through WCAP, Fogt made his Olympic debut at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. After encountering an incident while in medal contention, he used the setback as motivation and continued to train while serving, even during a deployment as an Army Intelligence Officer. His perseverance paid off four years later when he earned a Silver Medal in the four-man bobsled event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. Fogt also competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Games, held the American record for the fastest push time at the Calgary Ice House, and was a six-time National Team member during his competitive career.

His Olympic legacy continues at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games, now from the coach’s seat. As head coach, Fogt will lead a roster that includes fellow Soldier-athletes, bringing his experience as both an elite competitor and Army officer full circle.

On Friday, January 16, 2026, Lt. Col. Fogt completed a series of media interviews, during which he discussed his Olympic journey, the Army’s role in his success, and the impact of WCAP on Team USA’s performance on the global stage.

