Pennie's Smart Matching Technology Expands Nationwide in 2026

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennie announced that its smart matching technology is now available to borrowers in all 50 states, marking a major expansion of the income-focused loan marketplace in 2026. The nationwide rollout gives more Americans access to a platform that matches borrowers with personalized loan offers based on income and ability to repay — moving away from rigid credit-score-first lending models.

The Pennie platform has delivered over 350 million loan offers to date and processed over 200 million customer inquiries in 2024. With the 2026 expansion, borrowers across the country can now access the smart matching system that has funded 32 million people through the platform.

Pennie's matching engine evaluates income, employment stability, existing obligations, and loan purpose to connect applicants with offers from a nationwide lending network. This income-driven approach replaces the rigid credit-score-first model that leaves millions of qualified borrowers behind.

With the 2026 expansion, borrowers in every state can now access loan amounts up to $250,000 with repayment terms up to 10 years and starting APRs as low as 5.99%, depending on borrower profile and lender criteria.

"A borrower who earns gig income, a teacher with steady pay, and a small business employee all bring different realities to the table," said Sam Mkhitaryan, Co-founder of Pennie. "Our technology recognizes those differences instead of pushing the same loan structure on everyone."

The Pennie platform uses soft credit inquiries that do not affect a borrower's credit score at the offer stage. Pennie does not sell or share customer information — borrowers review offers and communicate directly through the platform without a flood of third-party calls.

Educational resources explain key terms like annual percentage rate, fixed payments, and consolidation, giving borrowers the tools to compare structures and make informed decisions.

"The goal is not a quick yes at any cost," Mkhitaryan added. "The goal is to help borrowers see which offers fit their income, their obligations, and their comfort level — then make a choice they can live with over time."

With 32 million people funded through the Pennie platform and a 4.9 rating on Trustpilot, income-focused lending is resonating with everyday Americans who need a smarter path to personal and consolidation loans. The 2026 nationwide expansion ensures borrowers in every state now have access to the same technology and options.

With the nationwide expansion, more Americans than ever can now qualify for Pennie's income-focused matching. Borrowers need to be at least 18 years old with a valid U.S. address, Social Security Number, verifiable income, and an active bank account.

The platform accepts a wide range of income types — W-2 employment, self-employment and freelance income (1099), Social Security benefits, disability income, retirement and pension payments, military pay, and other documented sources. The common thread is consistent income that can be verified.

"This expansion means workers across the country — whether they're salaried employees, gig workers, or retirees — now have access to lenders who evaluate them on their ability to repay, not just their credit history," said Mkhitaryan.

About Pennie

Pennie is a US-based loan marketplace that connects consumers with personal and debt consolidation loan offers from a nationwide lending network. The Pennie platform specializes in income-focused lending, serving borrowers across all credit profiles — including those with limited or challenged credit histories. With 32 million people funded through the Pennie platform, 350 million loan offers made in 2024, and a 4.9 Trustpilot rating, Pennie has established itself as a leading consumer-first alternative in the personal loan space. The company does not sell or share customer information.

