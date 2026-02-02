Helix Alpha Systems Ltd Publishes Research Thesis with Brian Ferdinand on Converging Market Microstructure Across Crypto and Metals

London, United Kingdom, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Alpha Systems Ltd today published a formal research thesis outlining its rationale for expanding quantitative research into cryptocurrency markets and precious and industrial metals, citing increasing convergence in market microstructure dynamics across asset classes.

The thesis examines shared structural characteristics—including fragmented trading venues, rapid regime shifts, volatility clustering, and liquidity migration—that challenge traditional forecasting-based models and require execution-aware, engineering-led system design.

Developed under the research roadmap led by Strategic Advisor Brian Ferdinand, the publication emphasizes validation under stress rather than predictive accuracy. The firm’s approach prioritizes how models behave as correlations break down, liquidity conditions change, and assumptions fail.

“The objective is not forecasting outcomes,” Ferdinand said. “It is building systems that remain resilient as market structure evolves—where correlations shift, liquidity relocates, and conventional expectations stop holding.”

The research thesis positions crypto and metals as distinct in fundamentals but increasingly aligned in structural behavior, particularly during periods of macro-driven volatility and cross-asset stress. Helix Alpha’s framework evaluates strategies based on execution realism, risk diagnostics, and stability across venues rather than isolated signal performance.

The publication builds on Helix Alpha Systems Ltd’s broader research philosophy, which treats quantitative research as an engineering discipline focused on constraints, failure modes, and controlled system behavior under uncertainty.

Brian Ferdinand — Strategic Advisor, Helix Alpha

Brian Ferdinand serves as a Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha, providing market insight and execution-oriented perspective to support the firm’s quantitative research and trading initiatives. In this role, he works closely with the Helix Alpha team to help align strategy design with real-world market behavior and practical execution considerations.

His advisory focus includes strategy evaluation, risk awareness, and the application of systematic models within live trading environments. Brian contributes a practitioner’s viewpoint, helping ensure that research-driven strategies remain robust, scalable, and responsive to changing market dynamics.

Through his advisory role, he supports Helix Alpha’s mission to develop precise, disciplined, and resilient trading systems.

Brian is also a member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious, invitation-only organization. His published work and commentary can be reviewed here:

https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Brian-Ferdinand-Portfolio-Manager-Trader-EverForward/a3ecf5cb-f89e-411e-9625-5d67737104c5

About Helix Alpha Systems Ltd:

Helix Alpha Systems Ltd is a UK-based quantitative research and systems engineering firm focused on the development of algorithmic trading strategies. The firm provides end-to-end research, modeling, and execution system design while maintaining strict separation from capital management and advisory activities.