Acres.com Named a 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Winner for Transforming Land Intelligence in Homebuilding and Real Estate

Fayetteville, Ark., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HousingWire today announced the winners of the 2026 Tech100 award, recognizing the most innovative and impactful technology organizations across mortgage, real estate, and homebuilding. Acres.com , the leading land intelligence platform, was named a 2026 Tech100 winner in the real estate category for its data-driven technology that helps builders, developers, lenders, and investors evaluate land opportunities with greater speed, transparency, and confidence.

This year’s program honors companies in the mortgage and real estate categories, highlighting the breadth and depth of technology shaping the future of housing. Now in its 14th year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a trusted, comprehensive list of the organizations bringing meaningful solutions to the industry. The list serves as a valuable resource for real estate professionals seeking proven partners and solutions to address today’s most pressing operational and market challenges.

“The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “They’re building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like.”

“Technology should remove friction from the most complex parts of real estate, not add to it,” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of Acres.com. “We built Acres to bring land data into a single, reliable source of truth. This recognition reflects the real-world impact our platform is having across site selection, risk analysis, and acquisition.”

As technology becomes increasingly central to how mortgage, real estate, and homebuilding companies operate, the Tech100 program continues to evolve alongside these industries. What once highlighted emerging tools now recognizes platforms and organizations delivering proven, scalable impact across housing. This year’s honorees reflect a higher bar for innovation, demonstrating not only technical sophistication but also real-world adoption, operational results, and long-term relevance. Together, they reinforce HousingWire’s commitment to recognizing companies that are shaping the future of housing through technology that delivers measurable value.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to make America’s largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.