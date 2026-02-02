Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Mineralization Across the Island Gold Deposit and Nearby Regional Targets Including Best Hole Ever at Cline-Pick, Intersecting 178 g/t gold over 3.5 metres

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported new results from underground and surface drilling at the Island Gold Mine. Exploration drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization across the Island Gold Deposit, as well as within several hanging wall and footwall structures, and delineation drilling continues to support the conversion of high-grade Mineral Resources to high-grade Mineral Reserves. Additionally, the regional exploration program continues to intersect high-grade gold mineralization at the past-producing Cline-Pick mines, located seven kilometres from the Magino Mill.

"Underground Mineral Reserves at Island Gold have grown for 12 consecutive years. Given the success of our delineation drilling program over the past year, we expect to report another substantial increase in Mineral Reserves. This growth will be included into the Island Gold District Expansion Study to be released this week, supporting a larger and more profitable operation. Our exploration drilling program also continues to demonstrate the significant longer-term upside. Based on our ongoing success, and with the deposit open laterally and at depth, we expect the main Island Gold deposit will continue to grow well into the future. Additionally, I am highly encouraged by the high-grade mineralization we are intersecting at the nearby Cline-Pick past producing mines, including an exceptionally high-grade hole, which demonstrates the real potential for these targets to evolve into additional sources of higher-grade ore within an expanded milling complex,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Regional drilling within the past producing Cline-Pick Mines continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization beyond the extent of previous mining. The targets are open in multiple directions, including at depth, with the deepest holes drilled to date down to a vertical depth of only 540 metres (“m”). By comparison, the deepest holes within the main Island Gold structure have intersected high-grade mineralization beyond depths of 1,600 m. The past-producing Cline-Pick and Edwards mines are within seven kilometres of the Magino mill by existing road and are being targeted as potential sources of additional higher-grade mill feed within a larger expansion. New highlights include1,2,3:

Cline-Pick Mines:

178.07 g/t Au over 3.54 m (25IGX128) including 1 ; 219.00 g/t Au over 0.70 m; 301.00 g/t Au over 0.68 m; 295.00 g/t Au over 0.62 m; and 112.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m.

15.28 g/t Au over 5.52 m (25IGX128) including 2 ; 25.20 g/t Au over 0.66 m; 19.15 g/t Au over 0.35 m; and 40.30 g/t Au over 0.59 m.

12.75 g/t Au over 8.79 m (25IGX112 ), including; 93.75 g/t Au over 1.01 m; and

23.57 g/t Au over 2.34 m (25IGX124) including; 115.00 g/t Au over 0.45 m.







Island Gold Main zone exploration highlights: high-grade mineralization extended outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the E1E and C-Zones. These zones are the main structures which host the majority of currently defined Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold. New highlights include4:

Island West (C-Zone) 64.70 g/t Au (63.19 g/t cut) over 2.13 m (900-506-23); 12.95 g/t Au over 4.10 m (1025-492-06); and 13.79 g/t Au over 3.01 m (900-506-19).



Island East (E1E-Zone) 31.53 g/t Au (12.05 g/t cut) over 7.55 m (1190-607-04); 9.84 g/t Au (8.64 g/t cut) over 21.41 m (1190-607-18); 16.22 g/t Au over 4.49 m (1190-607-13); and 11.71 g/t Au over 5.75 m (1190-607-12).







Island Gold Hanging Wall and Footwall exploration highlights: high-grade gold mineralization intersected within new and recently defined hanging wall and footwall zones across the main Island Gold Deposit. These zones represent significant opportunities to continue to grow near mine Mineral Reserves and Resources which are low-cost to develop, given their proximity to existing infrastructure. New highlights include4:

Island West Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones

NS2 Zone: growing parallel structure, 160 m east of NS1 Zone 13.81 g/t Au (5.31 g/t cut) over 6.01 m (900-506-44);



17.23 g/t Au (9.69 g/t cut) over 3.69 m (900-506-22); 20.92 g/t Au (8.77 g/t cut) over 2.94 m (900-506-35); 20.66 g/t Au (18.79 g/t cut) over 2.87 m (900-506-24); and 9.06 g/t Au (6.33 g/t cut) over 5.89 m (900-506-18A).





NS3 Zone: growing parallel structure, 90 m west of NS1 Zone

58.92 g/t Au (9.93 g/t cut) over 8.00 m (790-460-36); 53.98 g/t Au (4.28 g/t cut) over 2.88 m (850-470-07); and 39.98 g/t Au (12.88 g/t cut) over 2.31 m (850-475-25).





NS4 Zone: growing parallel structure, 180 m west of NS1 Zone

24.91 g/t Au (4.45 g/t cut) over 2.46 m (850-472-51); and 22.21 g/t Au (7.33 g/t cut) over 2.46 m (900-506-22).



Island East Footwall Zones

NTH4 Zone

132.73 g/t Au (34.86 g/t cut) over 2.08 m (1160-625-26); and 8.99 g/t Au over 6.08 m (1160-625-25).







Island Gold East delineation and definition drilling highlights: the primary focus of the 2025 drill program was the conversion of a portion of the large Mineral Resource base to Reserves. Surface and underground delineation drilling has been successful over the past year in driving significant Mineral Reserve growth that will be incorporated into the Expansion Study to be released this week. New highlights include4:

E1E-Zone

54.85 g/t Au (39.73 g/t cut) over 17.99 m (MH42-03);

56.05 g/t Au (35.02 g/t cut) over 7.05 m (MH41-01);

60.00 g/t Au (57.81 g/t cut) over 4.08 m (MH41-03);

87.63 g/t Au (46.48 g/t cut) over 2.43 m (945-624-87);

48.31 g/t Au (47.68 g/t cut) over 2.11 m (1160-625-15);

5.27 g/t Au over 14.72 m (945-624-75);

5.88 g/t Au over 13.09 m (945-624-78);

4.11 g/t Au over 17.50 m (1190-607-08);

13.55 g/t Au over 5.29 m (MH42-02); and

18.71 g/t Au (14.89 g/t cut) over 3.44 m (1190-607-09).





C-Zone

21.41 g/t Au (14.77 g/t cut) over 5.56 m (890-461-54);

43.26 g/t Au over 2.17 m (490-450-06); and

10.83 g/t Au over 3.07 m (1025-503-16).





1 All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length unless otherwise indicated. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum length. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as “Including” for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

2 True width is estimated to be approximately 50% of core length.

3 True width is estimated to be 10-20% of core length.

4 All reported composite intervals are calculated true width of the mineralized zones. Drillhole composite intervals reported as “cut” include higher grade samples which have been cut to: Island West and Island Main (C-zone) @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 120 g/t Au; NS1 Zone and NTH4 @ 100 g/t Au; D1 zone @ 45 g/t Au; NS2, NS3 and NS4 zone @ 35 g/t Au.

New highlight intercepts can be found in Tables 1 to 3, and in Figures 1 to 7 at the end of this news release.

2025 Exploration Drilling Program

A total of $24 million was spent on exploration at the Island Gold District in 2025, up from $20 million spent in 2024. Following up on a successful 2024 program, a total of 46,889 m of underground drilling was completed in 180 holes in 2025 with a focus on defining new Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure. Additionally, 14,609 m of surface exploration drilling was completed in 15 holes targeting the area between the Island Gold and Magino deposits, as well as the down-plunge extension of the Island Gold deposit, below a depth of 1,500 m. Over the past five years, the discovery cost of the high-grade Mineral Resource additions has averaged an attractive $13 per ounce.

A primary focus of the 2025 drill program was the conversion of a portion of the large Mineral Resource base to Mineral Reserves to be included in the Island Gold District Expansion Study. As part of that focus a total of 33,964 m of underground delineation drilling was completed in 117 holes, and 12,269 m of surface delineation drilling was completed in 12 holes. Additionally, 22,390 m of surface delineation drilling was completed in 51 holes at Magino.

A total of 11,060 m drilling was also completed in 36 holes as part of regional exploration program at the Island Gold District. The program focused on stepping out from high-grade mineralization intersected at the Cline-Pick deposit located approximately seven kilometres northeast of the Island Gold mine, with 29 holes totalling 9,911 m completed in 2025. Initial drilling was completed at the past-producing Edwards Mine, which was successful in expanding high-grade mineralization and will continue to be advanced as part of the 2026 program.

Island West

Underground Exploration Drilling

High-grade gold mineralization further extended outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island West. Drilling is being conducted from the 900 and 1025-levels, between vertical depths of 900 m and 1,400 m.

New highlights in the C-Zone include (Figure 1, Table 1) 1:

Island West (C-Zone) 64.70 g/t Au (63.19 g/t cut) over 2.13 m (900-506-23); 12.95 g/t Au over 4.10 m (1025-492-06); 13.79 g/t Au over 3.01 m (900-506-19); and 6.11 g/t Au over 5.28 m (1025-492-07).







Island West Hanging Wall Zones

In addition to testing the main Island Gold structure (C-Zone), underground exploration drilling continued to target high-grade gold mineralization in sub-parallel and perpendicular structures in the hanging wall from the 850 and 1025-levels (Table 1, Figure 2).

NS Hanging Wall Zones

The NS1 zone is a northwest-striking structure with a high-angle orientation relative to the C-Zone that was discovered in early 2023. The first stopes were mined from the NS1 zone during the second half of 2023, and it continues to be actively mined, highlighting the near-term opportunities within these hanging wall and footwall zones.

The NS2 zone is a northwest-striking structure discovered in 2024, 160 m east of and subparallel to the NS1 zone. To date, this zone has been defined over a vertical extent of 300 m, and an average strike of 100 m. Recent drilling suggests that the vertical extent could extend to at least 400 m.

In addition, as highlighted in the January 13, 2025 exploration update, several other north-striking high-angle structures have been identified across the deposit from reinterpretation of historical hanging wall drilling, including the NS3 and NS4 zones which have been further drill tested in 2025. These hanging wall zones currently have grades capped at 35 g/t Au, compared to the NS2 and NTH4 zones which are capped at 100g/t Au, and other areas of the main Island Gold structure that are capped at 230 g/t Au. As additional drilling is completed and information compiled there is strong potential for capping factors within several of these hanging wall zones to increase.

These structures will continue to be further evaluated as underground exploration drilling advances, and represent significant opportunities to continue to grow near mine Mineral Reserves and Resources which are low-cost to develop, given their proximity to existing infrastructure.

New highlights from the Island West Hanging Wall zones include1 (Table 1, Figure 2):

NS2 Zone: growing parallel structure, 160 m east of NS1 Zone

13.81 g/t Au (5.31 g/t cut) over 6.01 m (900-506-44);

17.23 g/t Au (9.69 g/t cut) over 3.69 m (900-506-22);

20.92 g/t Au (8.77 g/t cut) over 2.94 m (900-506-35);

20.66 g/t Au (18.79 g/t cut) over 2.87 m (900-506-24);

9.06 g/t Au (6.33 g/t cut) over 5.89 m (900-506-18A);

4.42 g/t Au over 8.80 m (900-506-27); and

6.58 g/t Au over 5.16 m (900-506-30).





NS3 Zone: growing parallel structure, 90 m west of NS1 Zone

58.92 g/t Au (9.93 g/t cut) over 8.00 m (790-460-36);

53.98 g/t Au (4.28 g/t cut) over 2.88 m (850-470-07); and

39.98 g/t Au (12.88 g/t cut) over 2.31 m (850-475-25).





NS4 Zone: growing parallel structure, 180 m west of NS1 Zone

24.91 g/t Au (4.45 g/t cut) over 2.46 m (850-472-51); and

22.21 g/t Au (7.33 g/t cut) over 2.46 m (900-506-22).





Island East

Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources in upper to middle portions of Island East.

New highlights in the E1E-Zone include (Figure 1, Table 1):

Island East (E1E-Zone) 31.53 g/t Au (12.05 g/t cut) over 7.55 m (1190-607-04); 9.84 g/t Au (8.64 g/t cut) over 21.41 m (1190-607-18); 16.22 g/t Au over 4.49 m (1190-607-13); 11.71 g/t Au over 5.75 m (1190-607-12); and 8.52 g/t Au over 3.65 m (1190-607-10).







Underground and Surface Delineation Drilling

Island Gold East delineation drilling highlights: Ongoing surface and underground delineation drilling is focused on and been successful in converting of a significant portion of the large Mineral Resource base to Reserves which will be incorporated into the Expansion Study to be released this week. New highlights include1 (Figure 3, Table 2):

E1E-Zone

54.85 g/t Au (39.73 g/t cut) over 17.99 m (MH42-03);

56.05 g/t Au (35.02 g/t cut) over 7.05 m (MH41-01);

60.00 g/t Au (57.81 g/t cut) over 4.08 m (MH41-03);

87.63 g/t Au (46.48 g/t cut) over 2.43 m (945-624-87);

48.31 g/t Au (47.68 g/t cut) over 2.11 m (1160-625-15);

5.27 g/t Au over 14.72 m (945-624-75);

5.88 g/t Au over 13.09 m (945-624-78);

4.11 g/t Au over 17.50 m (1190-607-08);

13.55 g/t Au over 5.29 m (MH42-02);

18.71 g/t Au (14.89 g/t cut) over 3.44 m (1190-607-09);

18.64 g/t Au (12.88 g/t cut) over 2.99 m (945-622-03);

26.28 g/t Au over 2.10 m (945-624-68);

4.09 g/t Au over 12.18 m (1190-607-03);

4.49 g/t Au over 10.15 m (1160-625-29);

9.28 g/t Au over 4.58 m (945-624-95);

13.76 g/t Au over 2.91 m (945-622-07);

8.70 g/t Au over 4.00 m (945-622-02);

11.52 g/t Au over 2.86 m (945-624-88);

6.86 g/t Au over 4.65 m (1190-607-19);

7.31 g/t Au over 4.15 m (1190-607-09);

7.03 g/t Au over 3.70 m (945-624-99); and

5.20 g/t Au over 4.15 m (MH44-02).





C-Zone

21.41 g/t Au (14.77 g/t cut) over 5.56 m (890-461-54);

43.26 g/t Au over 2.17 m (490-450-06);

10.83 g/t Au over 3.07 m (1025-503-16);

13.08 g/t Au over 2.16 m (1025-503-12);

3.94 g/t Au over 6.92 m (850-470-04);

10.96 g/t Au over 2.06 m (1025-503-20); and

10.17 g/t Au over 2.00 m (850-472-13).





Island East Footwall Zones

Underground exploration drilling continues to target and expand high-grade gold mineralization in structures in the footwall from the 1160-level. Ongoing drilling continues to confirm the continuity and extend high-grade gold mineralization within the NTH4 zones, which intersect with the E1E zone and extend up to 110 m into the footwall.

New highlights from the Island East Footwall zones include1 (Figure 2, Table 1):

Island East Footwall Zones

NTH4 Zone

132.73 g/t Au (34.86 g/t cut) over 2.08 m (1160-625-26); and 8.99 g/t Au over 6.08 m (1160-625-25).







As with the hanging wall and footwall zones in Island West, these footwall zones in Island East highlight the potential to add high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure which would be low-cost to develop and mine.

1 All reported composite intervals are calculated true width of the mineralized zones. Drillhole composite intervals reported as “cut” include higher grade samples which have been cut to: Island West and Island Main (C-zone) @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 120 g/t Au; NS1 Zone and NTH4 @ 100 g/t Au; D1 zone @ 45 g/t Au; NS2, NS3 and NS4 zone @ 35 g/t Au.

Regional Exploration: Cline-Pick and Edwards Mines

History

The Cline-Pick and Edwards (“CEP”) mines are located seven kilometres by road northeast of the Magino Mill. Alamos acquired these past-producing mines in 2020 as part of its consolidation of the northeastern segment of the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt with the acquisition of Trillium Mining Corp.

Historic interest in the area dates to 1918 with Cline Lake Gold Mines Ltd & O’Brien Gold Mining Ltd developing underground from the Shaft 3 and 4 areas (Figure 4, 5, and 6). Shaft 4 was the focus of mining operations between 1938-1942 producing 63,328 oz Au (300,981 tonnes @ 6.55 g/t Au). The property remained inactive until Pick Mines Ltd. acquired the property in 1959 and continued lateral development from Shaft 3. No production resulted from the Pick Mines period with the property reverting to the Crown in 1974. The Pick property was closed to staking until the early 1980’s with it changing ownership multiple times until being acquired by Alamos in 2020.

At Edwards, interest dates to 1924 with Peter Edwards staking the original claims that are optioned a year later by Hollinger Gold Mines. The main historic Shaft 1 was sunk and mining operations commenced from 1933-1937 producing 435 oz Au (1,426 tonnes @ 10.6 g/t Au). Property ownership changed multiple times until 1996, when River Gold Mines in partnership with VenCan Gold Corporation developed a portal/decline to the south-west of Shaft 1 and mined two ore shoots to the 280 m level. Production continued until gold prices fell in 2001, forcing the closure of the mine. During this period, the Edwards mine produced 140,000 oz. Au (387,000 tonnes @ 11.2 g/t Au). The Edwards property was bought by Strike Minerals Inc. in 2002 and throughout their ownership they were able to develop exploration drifts to the North at the 60m and 90m levels at Edwards Shaft. There has been no further production on the Edwards Mine since its closure.

Since then, detailed historical data compilation, historic mine working digitization, and geological modelling has been completed which has supported exploration targeting within the larger gold system without the limitations of mineral tenure boundaries.

2025 Exploration Program

A total of 9,911 m of drilling was completed in 29 holes in 2025 at CEP, of which eight holes were previously reported (see press release June 24, 2025), with 16 holes being reported in this release. Assays are pending for the remaining five holes. Since 2023, Alamos has completed 19,448 m of drilling in 56 holes at CEP as part of the regional drilling program (in addition to 8 abandoned holes). The 2026 regional exploration program includes 16,000 m of surface exploration drilling, of which 12,500 m will be focused at CEP with the objective of advancing the deposits towards a Mineral Resource estimate.

This drilling continues to expand high-grade gold mineralization beyond the extent of historic mining. Extension of high-grade gold mineralization at these historic mines represent potential future sources of additional ore within a larger expansion of the Magino mill.

Drill hole 25IGX128

One of the highlight intersections from Cline-Pick is drill hole 25IGX128, which targeted a 300 m gap in drilling, at approximately 430 m depth from surface, where a moderate east plunging ore shoot is associated with a subvertical east-west trending shear zone.

Within proximity to the shear zone, extensional veins hosting high-grade gold mineralization were intersected. As interpreted from the core angles and vein margins, a first extensional vein was drilled at a low-angle to core axis dip and intersected 15.28 g/t Au over 5.52 m. As a result, true width is estimated to be 10-20% of core length.

A second milky white vein with >75 occurrences of coarse visible gold was intersected which returned a composite interval of 178.07 g/t Au over 3.54 m. The vein has been interpreted as a moderate-steeply dipping shear-vein, with true width estimated at approximately 50% of core length.

Drilling is underway to follow up these intersections and step out within the shear zone to further define geometry and orientations of both the shear and the veins, as well as to determine the controls on gold mineralization. The hole represents one of the deeper holes drilled at Cline-Pick, with the main structure remaining open at depth and along strike.

New highlights include3,4,5:

Cline-Pick Mines:

178.07 g/t Au over 3.54 m (25IGX128) including 4 ; 219.00 g/t Au over 0.70 m; 301.00 g/t Au over 0.68 m; 295.00 g/t Au over 0.62 m; and 112.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m.

15.28 g/t Au over 5.52 m (25IGX128) including 5 ; 25.20 g/t Au over 0.66 m; 19.15 g/t Au over 0.35 m; and 40.30 g/t Au over 0.59 m.

12.75 g/t Au over 8.79 m (25IGX112 ), including; 93.75 g/t Au over 1.01 m.

23.57 g/t Au over 2.34 m (25IGX124) including; 115.00 g/t Au over 0.45 m.

2.41 g/t Au over 18.36 m (25IGX128) including; 24.00 g/t Au over 0.38 m; and 34.40 g/t Au over 0.30 m.

1.29 g/t Au over 32.30 m (25IGX117);

6.07 g/t Au over 6.63 m (25IGX110) including; 32.70 g/t Au over 0.80 m; and 19.10 g/t Au over 0.47 m.

4.62 g/t Au over 6.91 m (25IGX114A) including; 15.30 g/t Au over 0.85 m.

2.36 g/t Au over 12.18 m (25IGX115 ) including; 26.50 g/t Au over 0.66 m.

1.57 g/t Au over 15.60 m (25IGX116 ) including; 11.50 g/t Au over 0.35 m.

5.53 g/t Au over 3.63 m (25IGX119 ) including; 11.10 g/t Au over 1.17 m.

6.34 g/t Au over 3.36 m (25IGX119 ), including; 17.78 g/t Au over 1.13 m.

3.75 g/t Au over 5.28 m (25IGX119 ) including; 12.05 g/t Au over 1.49 m.

2.80 g/t Au over 6.72 m (25IGX127B ) including; 17.25 g/t Au over 0.57 m.

4.79 g/t Au over 3.68 m (25IGX111 ) including; 37.30 g/t Au over 0.70 m.

23.00 g/t Au over 0.58 m (25IGX121 );

1.62 g/t Au over 8.77 m (25IGX112 ) including; 10.15 g/t Au over 0.57 m.

12.70 g/t Au over 0.98 m (25IGX113);

16.95 g/t Au over 0.64 m (25IGX117 );

2.23 g/t Au over 4.98 m (25IGX122 ) including; 18.35 g/t Au over 0.41 m; and

1.88 g/t Au over 5.42 m (25IGX111 ) including; 16.15 g/t Au over 0.36 m.







3 All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length unless otherwise stated. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum length. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as “Including” for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

4 True width is estimated to be approximately 50% of core length.

5 True width is estimated to be 10-20% of core length.

Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at the Island Gold District are directed and supervised by Tyler Poulin, P.Geo., Geology Superintendent at the Island Gold Mine. Tyler Poulin is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Island Gold Mine to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Island Gold Mine is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. Exploration core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. Approximately 20% of all delineation core is cut and stored, and the entire core sample is sent for analysis on all definition programs.

The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced Fabrene bags, which are identified and sealed before being placed on pallets. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and mine samples are delivered to AGAT and Actlabs laboratories, and regional samples are delivered to ALS laboratory, all located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Mine samples greater than 10.0 g/t Au, and regional samples greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. AGAT, Actlabs and ALS are certified laboratories and have internal quality control (“QC”) programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory. The Island Gold Mine QA/QC procedures are more completely described in the August 6, 2025 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

Table 1: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Surface and Underground Exploration Drilling



Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:



Island West and Island Main (C-Zone) @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 120 g/t Au; NS1 Zone and NTH4 @ 100 g/t Au; D1 zone @ 45 g/t Au; NS2, NS3 and NS4 zone @ 35 g/t Au. Hole ID Zone Target Area From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

Uncut

(g/t) Au

Cut

(g/t) Vertical

Depth

(m) 560-481-12 B Island West Hanging Wall 178.40 184.55 6.15 2.20 3.35 3.35 455 850-472-34 B Island West Hanging Wall 169.65 174.05 4.40 2.45 3.15 3.15 1008 900-506-23 C Island West 121.85 126.03 4.18 2.13 64.70 63.19 878 900-506-19 C Island West 96.00 99.90 3.90 3.01 13.79 13.79 920 1025-492-06 C Island West 270.10 274.90 4.80 4.10 12.95 12.95 1106 1025-503-26 C Island West 231.60 235.55 3.95 2.06 11.12 11.12 1099 790-460-37 C Island West 96.65 101.04 4.39 1.95 6.78 6.78 854 560-481-16 C Island West 78.05 82.30 4.25 1.89 6.41 6.41 507 1025-492-07 C Island West 328.00 347.00 19.00 5.28 6.11 6.11 1170 900-506-35 C Island West 96.60 102.90 6.30 3.88 4.30 4.30 887 850-472-43 C Island West 172.75 175.30 2.55 2.05 3.26 3.26 977 790-460-15 D1 Island West Footwall 98.60 102.27 3.67 3.55 4.98 4.98 841 1190-607-13 E1E Island East 120.00 129.00 9.00 4.49 16.22 16.22 1174 1190-607-04 E1E Island East 106.90 117.95 11.05 7.55 31.53 12.05 1181 1190-607-12 E1E Island East 155.00 179.30 24.30 5.75 11.71 11.71 1215 1190-607-18 E1E Island East 137.70 177.00 39.30 21.41 9.84 8.64 1245 1190-607-10 E1E Island East 114.00 134.60 20.60 3.65 8.52 8.52 1202 1190-607-09 E1E Island East 96.25 103.40 7.15 1.38 6.77 6.77 1205 945-622-08 E1E Island East 500.80 506.20 5.40 2.41 5.06 5.06 1341 1190-607-05 E1E Island East 97.30 102.25 4.95 3.11 4.70 4.70 1155 1190-607-02 E1E Island East 99.90 104.15 4.25 2.76 3.68 3.68 1193 1190-607-03 E1E Island East 104.84 110.11 5.27 3.53 3.36 3.36 1210 560-481-12 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 402.65 405.50 2.85 2.07 9.36 9.36 329 560-481-14 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 430.00 433.50 3.50 2.09 9.08 9.08 260 560-481-13 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 273.00 275.50 2.50 2.17 4.89 4.89 510 900-506-24 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 155.95 164.00 8.05 2.87 20.66 18.79 933 900-506-22 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 152.35 156.07 3.72 3.69 17.23 9.69 956 900-506-35 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 196.15 200.00 3.85 2.94 20.92 8.77 849 900-506-30 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 166.90 172.40 5.50 5.16 6.58 6.58 911 900-506-18A NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 154.75 160.90 6.15 5.89 9.06 6.33 975 900-506-44 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 239.00 246.25 7.25 6.01 13.81 5.31 1054 1025-503-32 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 237.10 241.70 4.60 3.34 8.51 4.84 1059 900-506-20 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 199.35 201.85 2.50 2.35 4.43 4.43 846 900-506-27 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 152.00 161.00 9.00 8.80 4.42 4.42 939 1025-503-33 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 279.50 283.75 4.25 2.12 11.31 3.55 1124 850-475-25 NS3 Island West Hanging Wall 127.70 131.00 3.30 2.31 39.98 12.88 959 790-460-36 NS3 Island West Hanging Wall 275.71 287.57 11.86 8.00 58.92 9.93 1021 850-472-39 NS3 Island West Hanging Wall 93.00 96.50 3.50 2.02 9.60 9.60 932 1025-492-18 NS3 Island West Hanging Wall 360.90 365.00 4.10 3.39 4.73 4.73 1218 850-470-07 NS3 Island West Hanging Wall 75.00 78.00 3.00 2.88 53.98 4.28 848 850-472-46 NS3 Island West Hanging Wall 152.85 158.02 5.17 4.02 3.89 3.89 963 850-472-51 NS4 Island West Hanging Wall 106.60 109.40 2.80 2.46 24.91 4.45 921 1025-492-02 NS4 Island West Hanging Wall 354.65 356.80 2.15 2.07 10.15 9.19 1179 900-506-22 NS4 Island West Hanging Wall 385.65 388.15 2.50 2.46 22.21 7.33 1012 850-472-45 NS4 Island West Hanging Wall 148.00 152.00 4.00 3.15 4.52 4.52 921 1160-625-26 NTH4 Island East Footwall 204.00 206.40 2.40 2.08 132.73 34.86 1042 1160-625-25 NTH4 Island East Footwall 200.00 207.00 7.00 6.08 8.99 8.99 1086 1160-625-24 NTH4 Island East Footwall 182.50 186.73 4.23 4.04 6.65 6.65 1070 790-460-37 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 190.42 198.00 7.58 9.80 892 850-472-51 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 123.00 131.35 8.35 8.65 934 945-624-96 Unknown Island East Footwall 376.55 380.40 3.85 7.66 1231 1025-503-29 Unknown Island West Footwall 235.70 238.00 2.30 5.09 1150 MA25-305 Unknown 681.75 685.40 3.65 4.82 652 850-472-47 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 130.00 134.20 4.20 4.14 952 850-472-50 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 150.15 154.50 4.35 3.27 993 945-622-06A Unknown Island East Footwall 532.90 538.70 5.80 3.18 1392





Table 2: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground and Surface Delineation Drilling C/E1E Zones



Composite intervals greater than 20 gram*metre.



Capping values: Island West and Island Main (C-zone) @ 230 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au. Hole ID Zone Target Area From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

Uncut

(g/t) Au

Cut

(g/t) Vertical

Depth

(m) 890-461-54 C Island West 113.05 120.95 7.90 5.56 21.41 14.77 920 850-472-13 C Island West 143.00 145.35 2.35 2.00 10.17 10.17 920 850-470-04 C Island West 178.40 202.10 23.70 6.92 3.94 3.94 1000 490-450-06 C Island West 180.65 184.00 3.35 2.17 43.26 43.26 554 1025-503-20 C Island West 266.00 269.06 3.06 2.06 10.96 10.96 1153 1025-503-16 C Island West 226.50 231.90 5.40 3.07 10.83 10.83 1115 1025-503-12 C Island West 230.50 233.65 3.15 2.16 13.08 13.08 1126 MH44-03 E1E Island East 1420.74 1424.12 3.38 2.53 5.36 5.36 1382 MH44-02 E1E Island East 1394.35 1400.15 5.80 4.15 5.20 5.20 1352 MH42-03 E1E Island East 1504.70 1524.00 19.30 17.99 54.85 39.73 1392 MH42-02 E1E Island East 1500.00 1505.30 5.30 5.29 13.55 13.55 1377 MH41-03 E1E Island East 1518.30 1522.95 4.65 4.08 60.00 57.81 1427 MH41-01 E1E Island East 1468.70 1477.90 9.20 7.05 56.05 35.02 1363 945-624-99 E1E Island East 228.00 233.00 5.00 3.70 7.03 7.03 1104 945-624-95 E1E Island East 450.00 458.15 8.15 4.58 9.28 9.28 1305 945-624-88 E1E Island East 323.70 328.90 5.20 2.86 11.52 11.52 1219 945-624-87 E1E Island East 388.30 394.65 6.35 2.43 87.63 46.48 1305 945-624-78 E1E Island East 353.50 382.70 29.20 13.09 5.88 5.88 1268 945-624-75 E1E Island East 230.60 247.25 16.65 14.72 5.27 5.27 1119 945-624-68 E1E Island East 323.50 326.70 3.20 2.10 26.28 26.28 1212 945-622-07 E1E Island East 563.00 568.20 5.20 2.91 13.76 13.76 1386 945-622-03 E1E Island East 341.10 347.35 6.25 2.99 18.64 12.88 1242 945-622-02 E1E Island East 388.10 395.05 6.95 4.00 8.70 8.70 1279 1190-607-19 E1E Island East 121.40 139.90 18.50 4.65 6.86 6.86 1218 1190-607-09 E1E Island East 196.90 203.50 6.60 3.44 18.71 14.89 1253 1190-607-09 E1E Island East 157.05 165.50 8.45 4.15 7.31 7.31 1234 1190-607-08 E1E Island East 125.85 158.30 32.45 17.50 4.11 4.11 1203 1190-607-03 E1E Island East 127.77 149.38 21.61 12.18 4.09 4.09 1226 1160-625-29 E1E Island East 153.13 174.00 20.87 10.15 4.49 4.49 1186 1160-625-15 E1E Island East 201.00 205.00 4.00 2.11 48.31 47.68 1253





Table 3: Island Gold Regional Exploration – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from 2025 Surface Exploration Drilling at Cline-Pick and Edwards.



Composite intervals greater than 4 g*m



All reported composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length, unless otherwise noted (i.e. 25IGX128). Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4.0 m, and no minimum length. Hole ID Zone Target Area From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) Au

Uncut

(g/t) Vertical

Depth

(m) 25IGX110

Pick

61.69 68.32 6.63 6.07 45.79 including 62.14 62.94 0.80 32.70 including 64.83 65.30 0.47 19.10 25IGX111

Pick

100.92 106.34 5.42 1.88 97.21 including 105.56 105.92 0.36 16.15 and 201.30 204.98 3.68 4.79 187.87 including 202.97 203.39 0.42 37.30 25IGX112

Pick

181.05 189.82 8.77 1.62 including 183.55 184.12 0.57 10.15 and 250.18 258.97 8.79 12.75 176.56 including 250.18 251.19 1.01 93.75 and 296.00 300.00 4.00 2.66 25IGX113 Pick 149.05 150.03 0.98 12.70 129.19 25IGX114A

Pick

131.00 137.91 6.91 4.62 123.22 including 135.59 136.44 0.85 15.30 and 252.86 253.20 0.34 18.75 230.72 25IGX115

Pick

298.05 310.23 12.18 2.36 285.55 including 298.05 298.71 0.66 26.50 25IGX116

Pick

259.90 275.50 15.60 1.57 241.71 and 299.65 300.00 0.35 11.50 25IGX117

Pick

42.80 43.44 0.64 16.95 31.26 and 201.93 234.23 32.30 1.29 157.03 25IGX118 Pick 243.51 247.84 4.33 2.65 202.00 25IGX119

Pick

297.35 300.98 3.63 5.53 287.87 including 299.38 300.55 1.17 11.10 and 345.48 348.84 3.36 6.34 329.85 including 347.40 348.53 1.13 17.78 and 353.13 358.41 5.28 3.75 337.37 including 356.92 358.41 1.49 12.05 25IGX120 Pick 319.74 323.50 3.76 2.68 379.64 25IGX121 Pick 359.58 360.16 0.58 23.00 356.57 25IGX122

Pick

255.24 260.22 4.98 2.23 188.27 including 258.90 259.31 0.41 18.35 25IGX123 Pick Assays Pending 25IGX124

Pick

150.17 152.51 2.34 23.57 109.20 including 151.68 152.13 0.45 115.00 25IGX125 Pick Assays Pending 25IGX126A

Pick

319.12 319.42 0.30 23.40 268.90 and 413.92 416.78 2.86 3.66 346.90 including 413.92 414.42 0.50 19.35 25IGX127B







Pick







418.28 425.00 6.72 2.80 296.10 Including 424.30 425.00 0.70 17.25 and 444.25 451.85 7.60 1.64 313.35 25IGX128

Pick

517.30 535.66 18.36 2.41 407.00 including 526.69 527.07 0.38 24.00 including 531.00 531.30 0.30 34.40 and 542.90 548.42 5.52 15.28 423.10 including 542.90 543.45 0.55 15.10 including 543.45 544.35 0.90 10.60 including 544.35 545.10 0.75 12.35 including 545.57 546.00 0.43 18.35 including 546.00 546.66 0.66 25.20 including 547.48 547.83 0.35 19.15 including 547.83 548.42 0.59 40.30 and 555.00 558.54 3.54 178.07 433.70 including 555.00 555.70 0.70 219.00 including 555.70 556.38 0.68 301.00 including 556.38 557.00 0.62 295.00 including 557.00 557.50 0.50 112.50 including 557.50 558.05 0.55 25.30 including 558.05 558.54 0.49 39.40 25IGX132 Edwards Assays Pending 25IGX133 Edwards Assays Pending





Table 4: Island Gold surface and underground exploration and delineation drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83). Hole ID Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) Drilled

Length

(m) UTM

Easting

(m) UTM

Northing

(m) UTM

Elevation

(m) MH45-01 354.0 -81.0 1600.0 692071.9 5351269.0 395.0 MH44-03 349.0 -86.0 1534.0 691642.2 5351374.9 398.8 MH44-02 349.0 -86.0 1461.0 691642.2 5351374.9 398.8 MH42-03 334.0 -80.0 1691.0 692200.1 5351227.6 397.2 MH42-02 334.0 -80.1 1605.0 692200.1 5351227.6 397.2 MH42-01 334.0 -80.0 1641.0 692200.1 5351227.6 397.2 MH41-03 342.0 -78.2 1584.0 692214.7 5351234.2 397.2 MH41-01 342.0 -78.0 1669.0 692214.7 5351234.2 397.2 MA25-305 352.0 -73.6 1051.0 689588.0 5350980.5 382.0 945-624-99 28.1 -50.5 279.0 691897.0 5351741.7 -537.8 945-624-96 59.4 -53.0 417.0 691897.9 5351739.9 -537.8 945-624-95 79.0 -52.0 516.0 691898.2 5351739.1 -537.9 945-624-94 86.5 -61.9 537.0 691898.0 5351738.8 -537.9 945-624-88 60.1 -64.2 423.0 691897.7 5351740.1 -537.9 945-624-87 57.9 -77.7 420.0 691897.3 5351740.1 -537.9 945-624-78 65.1 -68.9 408.0 691897.6 5351740.1 -538.0 945-624-75 32.0 -56.2 300.0 691896.9 5351741.4 -538.0 945-624-68 63.5 -60.9 393.0 691898.0 5351739.7 -537.9 945-622-08 250.2 -52.1 552.0 691891.5 5351739.8 -537.8 945-622-07 245.0 -50.0 606.0 691891.6 5351739.5 -537.9 945-622-06A 241.5 -58.3 645.0 691891.7 5351739.7 -538.9 945-622-06A 241.5 -58.3 645.0 691891.7 5351739.7 -538.9 945-622-03 269.3 -66.1 468.0 691891.5 5351740.2 -538.0 945-622-02 253.0 -64.9 513.0 691891.9 5351739.5 -537.9 900-506-44 163.9 -31.0 270.0 690683.4 5351595.0 -541.6 900-506-35 223.6 18.2 432.0 690681.8 5351595.8 -539.8 900-506-30 205.6 3.2 186.0 690682.0 5351595.4 -540.4 900-506-27 202.1 -5.4 192.0 690682.3 5351595.1 -540.7 900-506-24 173.2 -3.2 255.0 690683.5 5351595.1 -540.6 900-506-23 235.9 19.5 228.0 690680.9 5351597.0 -539.6 900-506-22 222.5 -11.5 436.0 690681.6 5351596.2 -540.9 900-506-20 214.9 19.3 207.0 690681.4 5351596.3 -539.8 900-506-19 198.0 1.2 195.0 690681.6 5351596.0 -540.4 900-506-18A 199.9 -19.0 195.0 690682.3 5351595.1 -541.2 890-461-54 183.5 -27.4 210.0 690217.0 5351519.3 -483.2 890-461-53 187.1 -20.3 168.0 690216.7 5351519.2 -483.0 850-475-25 289.3 -57.3 204.0 690419.9 5351406.2 -467.6 850-472-51 206.1 -41.5 249.0 690402.8 5351371.9 -466.5 850-472-50 198.4 -71.2 207.0 690403.3 5351371.8 -466.8 850-472-47 231.0 -51.4 165.0 690402.3 5351373.0 -466.7 850-472-46 258.9 -43.8 180.9 690401.9 5351374.1 -466.4 850-472-45 256.9 -26.2 165.0 690401.8 5351373.9 -465.9 850-472-43 298.2 -46.6 240.0 690402.8 5351375.8 -466.5 850-472-39 291.3 -60.2 318.0 690403.3 5351375.7 -466.7 850-472-38 295.3 -56.2 312.0 690403.2 5351375.9 -466.7 850-472-34 323.2 -67.4 240.0 690404.7 5351376.2 -466.7 850-472-13 324.8 -28.1 195.0 690403.6 5351376.1 -465.9 850-470-07 214.3 0.9 165.0 690355.0 5351454.5 -467.7 850-470-04 243.9 -51.1 252.0 690354.6 5351457.5 -469.0 790-460-37 169.7 -20.3 240.0 690191.0 5351552.4 -434.2 790-460-36 153.9 -44.2 309.0 690191.9 5351552.8 -435.0 790-460-15 171.7 -13.9 144.0 690191.2 5351552.4 -434.0 560-481-16 230.4 29.9 441.0 690408.1 5351582.0 -166.5 560-481-14 233.7 33.7 456.0 690408.0 5351581.9 -166.1 560-481-13 237.8 6.2 333.0 690408.2 5351582.6 -168.1 560-481-12 238.3 28.9 453.0 690408.0 5351582.3 -166.5 490-450-06 216.2 -21.1 447.0 690071.0 5351599.9 -100.3 490-450-05 217.0 2.3 450.0 690070.8 5351599.8 -99.3 1190-607-19 144.1 -28.0 213.0 691673.2 5351859.7 -774.4 1190-607-18 147.2 -32.9 222.0 691673.1 5351859.7 -774.6 1190-607-13 222.3 -7.2 234.0 691669.8 5351859.7 -773.9 1190-607-12 222.1 -20.0 354.0 691671.6 5351859.7 -774.1 1190-607-10 140.1 -22.2 207.0 691673.8 5351859.9 -774.1 1190-607-09 128.5 -28.9 216.0 691674.4 5351860.0 -774.4 1190-607-09 130.6 -28.9 216.0 691674.4 5351860.0 -774.4 1190-607-08 126.3 -19.0 195.0 691674.6 5351859.9 -774.2 1190-607-05 212.3 0.1 219.0 691670.2 5351859.7 -773.7 1190-607-04 209.5 -13.1 270.0 691670.6 5351859.5 -774.1 1190-607-03 185.2 -30.1 210.0 691671.6 5351859.6 -774.4 1190-607-03 185.2 -30.1 210.0 691671.6 5351859.6 -774.4 1190-607-02 191.2 -20.1 165.0 691671.3 5351859.7 -774.2 1160-625-29 121.2 -19.9 249.0 691853.2 5351912.6 -747.7 1160-625-27 106.9 17.9 153.0 691853.6 5351913.3 -746.1 1160-625-26 62.5 24.3 279.0 691853.9 5351914.8 -746.0 1160-625-25 55.1 11.5 246.0 691853.8 5351915.2 -746.4 1160-625-24 43.2 17.0 198.0 691853.5 5351915.5 -746.1 1160-625-22 113.1 14.2 168.0 691852.3 5351912.3 -746.3 1160-625-15 149.7 -35.0 249.0 691850.7 5351911.5 -748.0 1160-625-08 117.0 2.9 147.0 691852.1 5351912.2 -746.7 1025-503-33 157.8 -26.2 336.0 690624.2 5351662.8 -610.1 1025-503-32 163.7 -15.9 273.0 690624.2 5351662.7 -609.7 1025-503-29 156.4 -40.0 309.0 690624.8 5351662.9 -610.7 1025-503-26 131.7 -28.4 354.0 690625.4 5351663.0 -610.2 1025-503-21 181.8 -35.2 339.0 690623.6 5351662.6 -610.4 1025-503-20 151.2 -35.1 303.0 690625.0 5351662.9 -610.5 1025-503-16 156.7 -29.6 273.0 690624.3 5351662.8 -610.2 1025-503-12 166.0 -33.0 339.0 690624.1 5351662.8 -610.3 1025-497-42 191.0 16.5 192.0 690565.5 5351645.7 -607.4 1025-492-23 182.9 -44.9 441.0 690509.9 5351628.5 -607.8 1025-492-18 196.9 -32.8 426.0 690509.9 5351628.5 -607.8 1025-492-07 213.4 -29.0 384.0 690509.9 5351628.5 -607.8 1025-492-06 218.0 -22.7 372.0 690509.9 5351628.5 -607.8 1025-492-02 198.9 -29.4 393.0 690509.9 5351628.5 -607.8

Note: UTM mine surface elevation 393 m





Table 5: Surface regional exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83). Hole ID Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) Drilled

Length

(m) UTM

Easting

(m) UTM

Northing

(m) UTM

Elevation

(m) 25IGX110 180.1 -45.1 292.9 696034.6 5355085.6 411.5 25IGX111 2.2 -68.2 348.0 696418.7 5355005.8 418.0 25IGX112 359.0 -45.0 300.0 696484.3 5354985.0 418.0 25IGX113 2.2 -60.2 354.0 696484.5 5354984.3 418.0 25IGX114A 4.1 -67.0 342.0 696484.8 5354984.2 418.3 25IGX115 4.1 -70.2 396.0 696528.1 5354980.3 419.2 25IGX116 4.0 -65.0 394.5 696528.1 5354980.3 419.2 25IGX117 1.1 -46.1 291.0 696657.8 5354942.9 414.5 25IGX118 1.0 -56.1 318.0 696657.4 5354942.4 413.2 25IGX119 0.5 -63.7 435.0 696563.7 5354909.3 412.5 25IGX120 0.0 -67.0 498.0 696563.7 5354909.2 412.4 25IGX121 191.2 -60.4 477.0 696728.0 5355232.9 428.6 25IGX122 231.6 -51.0 387.0 696639.9 5355278.4 418.9 25IGX123 0.9 -51.8 354.0 696196.8 5354993.9 408.1 25IGX124 355.1 -46.6 327.0 696476.6 5355019.4 416.8 25IGX125 214.6 -46.4 312.0 696727.4 5355231.9 427.2 25IGX126A 351.5 -59.5 504.6 696476.4 5354848.0 409.8 25IGX127B 166.9 -50.1 543.0 696395.6 5355372.5 403.4 25IGX128 203.5 -54.7 565.7 696770.8 5355357.5 413.2 25IGX129 180.0 -45.0 327.0 693177.0 5355827.3 399.3 25IGX130 180.1 -45.0 303.0 693487.6 5355759.8 393.7 25IGX131 209.9 -47.0 339.0 694199.5 5355800.6 401.1 25IGX132 38.0 -47.0 202.6 695944.0 5354803.9 407.1 25IGX133 28.9 -45.0 192.0 695944.0 5354803.9 407.1





Figure 1: Island Gold Mine – C/E1E Longitudinal: New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights





Figure 2: Island Gold Mine – New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights: Hanging Wall & Footwall Zones





Figure 3: Island Gold Mine – C/E1E Longitudinal: New Surface & Underground Delineation Drilling Highlights





Figure 4: Location Map – Island Gold District Regional Exploration – Cline-Pick & Edwards Mines





Figure 5: Cline-Pick Mines Plan Map with Current and Historic Drilling

A-A’ cross section reference (see Figure 6)





Figure 6: Cline-Pick Mines Longitudinal with Current and Historic Drilling





Figure 7: Cline-Pick Core Photo – High-Grade Quartz Vein in Drill hole 25IGX128





