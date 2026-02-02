Female Founder Transforms E‑Commerce with a Purpose‑Driven Firm Empowering Brands to Thrive





Photo Courtesy of: Roni Padua

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Compass Commerce, a women‑owned boutique digital agency and consultancy, today announced expanded support for enterprise CPG brands looking to regain control and profitability on Amazon and other e‑commerce marketplaces in 2026.

Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona and now based in South Florida, Gold Compass Commerce specializes in helping CPG brands navigate the complexities of marketplaces with confidence, precision, and measurable results. The firm combines more than 15 years of deep marketplace expertise with hands‑on execution, positioning itself as both strategist and operator for senior leaders who can no longer afford to treat marketplaces as side channels.

“Gold Compass Commerce was built from the belief that growth shouldn't come at the expense of brand integrity. Purpose-driven retail means aligning strategy, marketing, ops, and logistics so brands scale profitably and intentionally in today’s fragmented retail world,” said Julie Atkins‑Wangen, founder and CEO of Gold Compass Commerce.

Over the past year, the company has seen increasing demand from CPG and retail executives facing familiar pressure points: Amazon sales rising while profit declines, third‑party sellers eroding price integrity, ad costs surging, and internal teams stretched too thin. Gold Compass Commerce addresses these issues through consulting and managed services that span digital catalog management, content and storytelling, advertising, inventory planning, pricing, and third‑party governance.

Many of the brands Gold Compass Commerce works with have previously engaged larger, VC‑backed agencies, only to encounter frequent account handoffs, ticket queues, and limited senior attention. Gold Compass Commerce was built deliberately as an alternative: a women‑owned, independently operated firm that acts as a true extension of the client’s internal team.

“What makes Gold Compass Commerce different is that we don’t operate like a traditional agency. Our clients don’t get handed off to junior associates or routed through ticket queues. We work as a true extension of the brand. Clients have a direct line to me and senior team leaders. We immerse ourselves in each client’s business, goals, and operating preferences, then we apply our marketplace expertise to navigate brands to success with focused, sustainable growth,” Atkins‑Wangen said.

The firm’s client portfolio includes a Fortune 500 company with a broad brand family, a pet products company with major entertainment and sports licenses, and one of the largest automotive brands in the world, for whom Gold Compass Commerce is helping shape marketplace strategy. Most clients have remained with the agency since launch, reflecting its focus on long‑term relationships and sustainable performance rather than short‑term wins.

Gold Compass Commerce is also emerging as a thought leader on the use of technology in e‑commerce. At a time when brands are inundated with promises around AI‑driven advertising and automation, the firm emphasizes that tools are only as effective as the strategy and operators behind them.

“The right software is a game changer. It can streamline multiple Amazon exports, custom excels, and manual reviews into efficient unified dashboards, compressing valuable hours and presenting actionable insights. The mistake businesses make is that they rely on software promising cutting edge AI, but that artificial intelligence isn't focused on the intricacies of their objectives outside of generic KPIs. AI isn't perfect, so letting it run without expert human review can result in major damage when millions are on the line,” she added.

Looking ahead to the first half of 2026, Gold Compass Commerce plans to deepen its work with CPG decision‑makers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. The company will continue to focus on brands that view marketplaces as mission‑critical and are ready to invest in structured, long‑term strategies that protect both profit and brand equity.

About Gold Compass Commerce

Gold Compass Commerce is a women‑owned boutique digital agency and consultancy helping CPG brands navigate e‑commerce marketplaces with confidence, precision, and measurable results. Founded in Arizona and now based in Florida, the firm partners with senior leaders to unlock marketplace growth on platforms like Amazon while protecting brand integrity and profitability. Gold Compass Commerce operates as an extension of its clients’ teams, offering consulting and managed services across content, advertising, inventory, pricing, and third‑party governance.

Contact Details:

Spokesperson/Contact Name: Julie Atkins-Wangen

Name of Company/Organization: Gold Compass Commerce

Website: http://goldcompasscommerce.com/

Email Address: jatkins@goldcompass.co

