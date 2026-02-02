Constantino Claims Record for Largest Congressional Announcement Crowd in U.S. History

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony Constantino’s campaign for Congress in NY-21 claims it calculated 3,000+ people in attendance making it the largest crowd size for a Congressional announcement ever.

“We ran out of parking,” said Campaign Manager Lenny Roudik. “That was quite surprising as Anthony’s parking lot, which supports two factory buildings, is huge.”

Enormous lines queued up separately for 1,000 hoodies, Neapolitan pizza, McDonalds, baccala fritters cooked by a friend of Constantino, and 2,500 Thanksgiving turkeys. The crowd size was so intimidating, that a shocked CBS 6 reporter called it a “madhouse” live on air.

Constantino’s crowd dwarfed other well-known Congressional campaign kickoffs. AOC’s kickoff was attended by roughly 1,000 people. Lauren Bobert had 500. Aside from Constantino, Congressional kickoffs struggle to break a few hundred people.

Constantino set the record while overcoming frigid November weather in Upstate, NY. It was below freezing while the outspoken CEO addressed enthusiastic supporters for 40 minutes while wearing a “USA” jacket and t-shirt that read “Make New York Great Again.”

He made it worth their while, producing laughs and cheers, as spoke, sang and delivered another Congressional first by revealing a patriotic album of his own making, dubbed “Thank You President Trump,” and playing the lead single “Fight” by Greatness.

The strongest crowd response, shockingly, came when Constantino switched to Spanish and began insulting AOC who he called “una latina traidora.” Surprised Latin American attendees laughed and cheered him on vocally responding “es verdad.”

Constantino also set online viewership records. Dom Lucre’s X stream held 27,000 concurrent viewers while thousands tuned in on Facebook. Post event media coverage far surpassed anything Constantino’s rivals enjoyed making the immediate NY-21 frontrunner.



“Constantino made history in NY-21 and our citizens deserve to know it happened,” claimed Roudik. “It is exciting for our district to be part of history.”



About Anthony Constantino

Anthony Constantino is the founder and CEO of Sticker Mule, a global printing and tech company based in Amsterdam, N.Y with over 1,000 employees. He wrote the most viral endorsement of President Trump in the 2024 election and went viral again for his Vote for Trump sign. He also compiled a 2–1 (2 KOs) boxing record after fighting pro for his 40th birthday.

