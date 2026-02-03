Dr. Carol Martin is the President of the Alberta Dental Association for 2026

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beaverlodge dentist Dr. Carol Martin is the new President of the Alberta Dental Association. She takes over from Dr. Hans Herchen, whose one-year term ended on January 31, 2026.

“It’s an honour to represent Alberta’s dentists and the patients we serve,” says Dr. Martin. “While this is a young association, our profession has long history and a bright future in this province; I look forward to both telling our story and helping to write the next chapter.”

Dr. Martin has built her career around rural and remote dentistry. Her experience includes delivering care in an Indigenous community using portable equipment during her hospital residency and later establishing solo practices in northern Alberta communities where access to oral healthcare was limited.

After moving to Alberta in the early 1980s, Dr. Martin focused on serving northern communities in Manning (Peace River region). She has owned and operated a dental office in Beaverlodge (Grande Prairie region) since 1990, serving multiple generations of local families and those from surrounding communities.

“Rural dentistry is about more than treatment. It’s about trust, continuity, and showing up for your neighbours,” says Dr. Martin. “I’ve seen first-hand how much it matters when patients can get care close to home—and when oral health is treated as part of overall wellness and quality of life.”

As President, Dr. Martin will support Alberta dentists by focusing on practical, office-ready solutions to reduce administrative burdens so dental teams can spend more time helping patients. Priorities include supporting access to care for patients who rely on public dental programs, advancing oral health education initiatives that make prevention real, and strengthening the dental team workforce pipeline so practices can recruit and retain the people they need to serve patients reliably.

The Alberta Dental Association (ADA) is the collective voice of dentists in Alberta. The ADA strengthens and supports the dental profession and promotes oral health as an integral part of general health for all Albertans.

Backgrounder: Dr. Carol Martin

Dr. Carol Martin is the President of the Alberta Dental Association and a general dentist serving the community of Beaverlodge in northern Alberta. A graduate of the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Dentistry, Carol began her career as a dental intern in a teaching hospital, gaining early experience in specialized care, including oral and maxillofacial surgery. Early in her career, Carol solidified her commitment to rural dentistry while providing care in a remote Indigenous community.

After initially practicing in Calgary, Carol moved north to establish practices in Manning and later in Beaverlodge, where she built her current clinic in 1989 and has since continued to care for generations of families.

Carol has long made significant contributions to the dental profession beyond her practice. She has helped shape ethical standards and professional education through her work on the Alberta Dental Association’s Continuing Competency Committee, the Code of Ethics Task Force, and as Northern District Director. Her commitment to service has been recognized through her fellowships with the International College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. She also serves on the board of the William J. Spence Foundation, supporting community-focused health initiatives.

Carol walks to work each day and remains deeply connected to her patients and community. Outside of dentistry, she enjoys hiking, gardening, photography, painting, and designing tartans. She shares her life with her husband and their loyal German Shepherd.

