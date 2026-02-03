MDB Capital Holdings Announces Transitions In Its Board of Directors

Addison, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading “Big Idea” companies, today announced the appointment of Jeb Terry, Sr to its Board of Directors and extended its sincere gratitude to Susanne Meline as she concluded her dedicated and influential board service. Both transitions are effective as of February 1, 2026.

Jeb Terry brings to the MDB board more than two decades of investment in microcap medical and biotechnology companies, where he has consistently identified and capitalized on high-potential opportunities in this dynamic and innovation-driven sector. He founded and served as President of Aberdeen Investment Management LLC from 2010 through 2025 where he led investment strategy and portfolio management with a sharp focus on undervalued microcap opportunities in life sciences. Drawing on a broad and distinguished career spanning venture capital, leveraged buyouts, and public equities, Mr. Terry brings a multifaceted perspective to investment decision-making.

“Jeb has been an active and avid supporter of MDB as we have grown from a private company to a publicly traded leader in public venture,” said Christopher Marlett, Co-founder and CEO of MDB. “We are excited to add his deep insight and sharp focus to our board as we continue to scale the platform and expand our founder and investor community.”

Concurrently, Susanne L. Meline concludes her service to the MDB board following years of invaluable leadership and guidance with a specialty in both finance and law. She will remain an enthusiastic shareholder and advocate of public venture for innovative, early-stage companies.

“We are deeply grateful to Susanne for all she has contributed to our board and the success of MDB,” said Christopher Marlett, Co-founder and CEO of MDB. “She has played an integral role in shaping the board’s impact and advising our leadership team as we transform how compelling technologies and companies are financed and commercialized through our platform.”

These transitions reflect MDB’s commitment to building a world-class leadership team to support its strategy of launching and scaling game-changing companies through its premier public venture platform.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" through a unique approach to public venture capital. The firm emphasizes community-driven financings of early-stage leaders in significant business and technology categories via early public offerings, primarily on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for qualifying companies. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries—including MDB Capital, a venture-focused broker-dealer with the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated IP strategy and law firm—operate under the MDB Capital brand.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com



