APF Canada Launches Canadian Women-Only Business Mission to the Philippines with Public Symposium in Manila

Women Securing Our Shared Futures: Building Resilience Through Canada-Philippines Collaboration symposium to convene women entrepreneurs, business leaders, and advocates of women’s economic empowerment and features a keynote address by The Honourable Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Secretary of Trade and Industry, Government of the Philippines.

Date: February 4, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Location: Manila, Philippines

Venue: Ben Chan ArtSuite, 2F Ateneo Art Gallery, Soledad V Pangilinan Arts Wing, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), with strong support from the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce the launch of its tenth women’s business mission to Asia, Securing our Futures: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to the Philippines, with a public symposium February 4, 2026, in Manila.

The symposium, Women Securing Our Shared Futures: Building Resilience Through Canada-Philippines Collaboration, will feature a keynote speech from The Honourable Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Secretary of Trade and Industry, Government of the Philippines, alongside panel discussions and networking opportunities.

The mission to the Philippines is part of APF Canada’s 2019-26 Women’s Business Mission to Asia Series and showcases Canadian women entrepreneurs advancing sustainable and resilient solutions across food and energy security, infrastructure, and the digital economy — spotlighting the innovations they bring to strengthening and securing the global economy.

“As Canadians look to deepen ties across the Indo-Pacific, informed, inclusive dialogue is essential,” said Christine Nakamura, APF Canada’s Vice-President, Central Canada Office, and mission lead. “This public symposium will surface practical ideas for collaboration that promote gender-inclusive trade and investment, catalyze international partnerships, and translate insights into action in support of shared and sustainable prosperity for Canada and the Philippines.”

The public symposium will bring together 100-plus participants from Canada and the Philippines, including women entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, trade officials, students, and advocates of women’s economic empowerment.

“We are thrilled to have secretary The Hon. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque deliver the keynote address at the symposium launching our tenth mission to Asia,” added Nakamura. “With the strong trade and investment relations and people-to-people ties between Canada and the Philippines already underpinning bilateral relations, deepening our relationships and building new partnerships is critical, particularly in this time of shared global economic uncertainty.”

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada:

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is an independent not-for-profit public-purpose institution focused on Canada’s relations with Asia. APF Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia through its research, education, and convening activities. For over four decades, our research and programming have provided high-quality, relevant, and timely information, insights, and perspectives on Canada-Asia relations for Canadians and stakeholders across the Asia Pacific.

