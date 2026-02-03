Luvia and Open Campus partner to bring verifiable credentials to Vietnamese students through initiative supported by Ministry of Education and Training

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvia and Open Campus have announced a strategic partnership to provide Vietnamese learners with portable, verifiable credentials through two initiatives: a personalized learning mobile app for high school and university students, and a learning management platform for schools. The initiatives integrate Open Campus ID and its verifiable credentials with the aim to modernize school operations nationwide.





Luvia’s mobile app launched on iOS and Android in late November 2025. Luvia is initially targeting students in its partner school network, totaling approximately 200,000 students. Luvia’s new mobile app is purpose-built to make learning fun, exciting, and rewarding for high school and university students. The app brings the entire Vietnamese high-school knowledge system into one place, beautifully summarized through mindmaps and structured modules. Students can learn at their own pace with personalized practice tests and on-demand materials, while the app also strengthens the connection between teachers, schools, and parents. Educators can follow student progress, schools can adopt Luvia as a curriculum-aligned companion, and parents can gain a clearer view of their children’s learning journey.

In early 2026, with support from the Vietnam Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), Luvia will pilot its in‑school learning management platform in selected Hanoi schools. The platform is designed to help teachers reclaim time by automating routine administrative matters, strengthen the communication loop between schools, teachers, parents, and learners, and provide students with portable, verifiable credentials that prove skills across apps, schools, and employers. By the end of 2026, Luvia plans to scale up its learning management platform across schools and universities in Vietnam to reach a potential combined population of over ten million students.



Through seamless integration with Open Campus ID, students using Luvia gain a lifelong, portable learner passport that can be recognized across institutions and platforms in the future. As learners demonstrate mastery inside the Luvia app and in the classroom, they earn blockchain-verified credentials that contribute to a trusted digital curriculum vitae that aims to facilitate job-seeking, grants, scholarships, international study pathways, and on-chain education financing.





Hailey Nguyen, founder and CEO of Luvia (left); Jonah Lau, project lead and core contributor of Open Campus (right)

Hailey Nguyen, Founder and CEO at Luvia, said: “At Luvia, we’re focused on helping every learner progress every day. By pairing a simple, high‑quality learning app with portable, verifiable credentials, students can carry their achievements wherever opportunity arises.”

Jonah Lau, project lead and core contributor at Open Campus, said: “Open Campus ID and verifiable credentials make student records portable and privacy‑preserving. We’re excited to support Luvia and Vietnam’s education ecosystem with trusted, reusable proof of learning.”

Phung Thi Ly Hang, vice director of education training at the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), said: “We welcome pilots that enhance teaching efficiency and help learners demonstrate verified progress. We look forward to reviewing pilot outcomes in Hanoi.”

What it enables and what’s next

With Open Campus ID and verifiable credentials, learners can put their achievements to work beyond the Luvia app across a wide range of real‑world uses:

Education financing: access discounts, offers, or financing based on verified course progress and badges

Digital CVs: share skills and completions with employers in a privacy‑preserving way

University and bootcamp admissions: submit verified records to partner programs to reduce document collection and fraud checks

Employer verification: share a consented, verifiable skills snapshot with employers to speed screening and reduce manual checks

Partner perks marketplace: redeem partner benefits that require specific verified achievements



In addition, Open Campus and Luvia are discussing partnership and collaboration opportunities with other potential collaborators in Vietnam, including VietinBank, VietcomBank, and BIDV.

Download the Luvia personalized learning app: available on iOS and Android .

About Luvia

Luvia is an AI-powered learning platform designed to help students learn independently with clarity, confidence, and motivation. The app consolidates the entire Vietnamese high-school curriculum into one place, presented through concise mindmaps, structured modules, and personalized practice tests. Luvia also connects teachers, schools, and parents through transparent progress tracking and classroom-aligned learning tools. By integrating with Open Campus ID, Luvia enables students to earn verifiable digital credentials that support future academic and career opportunities.

About Open Campus

Open Campus is a community-led DAO that is building the blockchain-powered financial layer for education. Core contributors to the Open Campus DAO include Animoca Brands , TinyTap , NewCampus , RiseIn , and HackQuest . Together, they are working with Open Campus to enhance the education system for teachers, learners, and institutions by using innovative blockchain protocols and funding initiatives. Open Campus has launched EDU Chain, an Arbitrum Orbit blockchain designed for consumer-facing education apps and on-chain education finance (EduFi).

