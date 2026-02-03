SPEA Congratulates Successful Completion of Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA) congratulates Ontario Power Generation, the Government of Ontario, and all project partners on the successful completion of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station refurbishment. The return of Unit 4 to service four months ahead of schedule and $150 million under budget represents a remarkable achievement for Ontario's nuclear sector and demonstrates Canada's continued global leadership in nuclear technology.

SPEA members—the engineers who design CANDU nuclear reactors and maintain the intellectual property of the technology that powers these systems—are proud to have played an important role in delivering this historic project. The completion of all four refurbished units extends Darlington's operating life to at least 2055 and will generate enough clean, reliable electricity to power 3.5 million homes for the next 30 years.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and collaborative spirit of Ontario's nuclear engineering community," said Mark Chudak, President of SPEA. "Our members have worked tirelessly alongside skilled tradespeople, project managers, and industry partners to deliver the world's largest nuclear refurbishment safely, efficiently, and to the highest technical standards. Completing this project ahead of schedule and under budget reinforces Canada's position as a global leader in nuclear technology and project execution."

The Darlington refurbishment involved the complete overhaul of all four reactor units, including the replacement of thousands of fuel channels, feeder tubes, calandria tubes, and end fittings, as well as critical system improvements and plant upgrades. The project's success demonstrates the strength of Canada's CANDU technology, and the deep engineering expertise required to maintain and advance this world-class nuclear platform.

Reza Ziaei, Vice President of SPEA, stated, "SPEA members design the CANDU reactor core and offer engineering and technical services including regulatory registration, inspection, construction oversight, project management, quality management, and document control. Their technical knowledge, innovative problem-solving, and commitment to excellence ensure that Canadian nuclear technology continues to set the global standard. We are proud of the team effort that delivered this project and remain committed to building world-class nuclear technology in Canada that is used around the world."

As Ontario moves forward with an ambitious nuclear expansion agenda—including the Pickering refurbishment, small modular reactor development, and potential new builds—SPEA and its members remain dedicated to advancing Canadian nuclear innovation and maintaining the engineering excellence that has made Ontario a global nuclear leader.

About SPEA

The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA) is a union representing engineers, scientists, technologists, skilled trades persons, designers, operations administrators, and other specialists who work for Candu Energy Inc. Collectively, we represent most of Canada's nuclear power reactor design expertise. In November 2023, SPEA entered into a trial affiliation with Unifor as Local 7474.