Natures Aid Introduces NSF-Certified Creatine Gummy Using Cold-Processing Technology

HONG KONG, China, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natures Aid has introduced an NSF-certified creatine gummy designed to provide a convenient alternative to traditional creatine formats such as powders and capsules, while maintaining formulation accuracy and certified manufacturing standards.

The creatine gummy supplement was developed in collaboration with Natures Aid’s expert manufacturing partner SUCOTOND, which focuses on advanced gummy formulation technologies, with expertise in texture control, ingredient stability, and precision dosing for nutraceutical products. The product uses specialized production processes aimed at preserving ingredient stability and ensuring consistent creatine content in a chewable gummy format.





The launch reflects increasing consumer interest in creatine gummy supplements that combine verified quality, manufacturing precision, and everyday usability.

Addressing Formulation Challenges in Creatine Gummy Supplements

Formulating creatine into a gummy presents technical challenges related to ingredient stability, texture consistency, and dosage accuracy. According to Natures Aid, these challenges were addressed through proprietary zero-grain technology, which is designed to support uniform texture and content distribution while avoiding the grainy mouthfeel sometimes associated with creatine gummy supplements.

In addition, the NSF-certified creatine gummy is produced using a cold-processing method intended to minimize exposure to high temperatures during manufacturing. This approach is designed to help maintain creatine integrity throughout production, contributing to product consistency across batches.

NSF Certification and Manufacturing Standards

Quality assurance plays a central role in the product’s development. The NSF-certified creatine gummy complies with NSF 173 standards for ingredient verification, safety, and manufacturing practices — standards widely recognized within the supplement industry, particularly for products intended for physically active consumers.

All Natures Aid creatine gummies are manufactured, tested, and bottled in a GMP-certified facility, supporting quality control and traceability throughout the production process.

Product Composition and Daily Use

Each serving of Natures Aid creatine gummies delivers 5 grams of creatine monohydrate, provided in three gummies per serving. Each bottle contains 135 gummies.

The creatine gummy supplement is formulated to align with a range of dietary preferences and is vegan, gelatin-free, sugar-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free. The gummies are designed for flexible daily use and can be consumed at any time of day, making them suitable for use at home, at work, or while traveling.

Natures Aid positions the NSF-certified creatine gummy as a consistent supplementation option intended to support muscle performance and recovery as part of an active lifestyle, rather than as a short-term or immediate performance solution.

Designed for a Broad Range of Creatine Users

The creatine gummy format is intended to appeal to athletes and fitness enthusiasts, as well as individuals seeking a simpler and more portable approach to daily creatine supplementation. It may also be suitable for consumers who are new to creatine and prefer alternatives to powders or capsules.

The formulation is also designed for vegans and vegetarians seeking plant-based creatine supplements without animal-derived ingredients, reflecting broader consumer demand for clean-label nutraceutical products.

About Natures Aid

Natures Aid is a nutritional supplement brand focused on developing products that combine verified formulation standards with practical delivery formats. The company emphasizes quality assurance, certified manufacturing processes, and ingredient transparency across its product portfolio.

