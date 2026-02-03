[Latest] Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size/Share Worth USD 13.18 Billion by 2035 at a 6.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, Other Types), By Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt, Reactive), By Application (Body-in-White, Powertrain, Paint Shop, Assembly, Other Applications), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7.26 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.76 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.18 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.9% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Revenue and Trends

The worldwide automotive adhesives and sealants market offers high-performance bonding and sealing that are used in vehicle assembly, lightweighting, reduction of NVH (noise, vibration, harshness), and structural integrity with the help of advanced polymer chemistries. The automotive adhesives and sealants market is expanding at an impressive rate, and it has been so because of the increased automobile production, the high demand for lightweight and electric vehicles, more rigorous fuel efficiency and emissions policies, and the innovation of high-strength, heat-resistant, and sustainable automotive manufacturing ecosystems across the globe.

What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the automotive adhesives and sealants market?

It has been triggered by the strong demand for advanced adhesives and sealants due to the increased use of lightweight materials (aluminum, composites, and carbon fiber) in the traditional ICE vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles due to the high requirements of CAFE standards, integration of batteries in EVs, and reduction of weights. With the automakers substituting mechanical fasteners with structural adhesives to enhance the strength to weight ratio and crash performance, an increasing number of manufacturers will seek dedicated bonding solutions.

The development of technology has brought new technology such as polyurethane structural adhesives, sealants with high temperature tolerance, bio based and low VOC formulations, and fast curing technologies, boosting durability, efficiency in the process, and environmental safety. The other factors are the growing attention on vehicle electrification, the need to improve NVH, the growing application in body-in-white and interior, and government regulations to encourage the use of fuel efficiency and sustainable materials, both in the developed and developing regions.

Segment Insight

By Product Type

In terms of products, the polyurethane-based automotive adhesives and sealants commanded by far the biggest market share in 2025, because of intense demand in structural bonding, crash resistance, and flexibility in lightweight vehicle assembly, and further innovation of high-strength, fast-curing, and low-emission polyurethane formulations was one of the most popular tools for enhancing vehicle performance and production efficiency as of 2025 cited by large numbers of OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

By Distribution Channel

The biggest market share is between direct sales to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, which are the most common ones when it comes to bulk purchasing, tailored formulation development, and technical assistance during the design and assembly stages of the vehicle. These channels have gained popularity in acquiring automotive adhesives and sealants by virtue of their professional knowledge that can be used to offer application related recommendations, testing and incorporation into automated production lines.

Regional Insights

The marketplace of automotive adhesives and sealants in the world is dominated by North America because of its large automotive manufacturers, sophisticated manufacturing facilities, and massive use of lightweighting and electrification technologies. Another advantage of the stringent fuel economy standards, the prevalence of advanced materials, and the early introduction of high-performance adhesives into EV platforms is enjoyed by North America. The saturation of dominant suppliers as well as the continued innovation and good R&D contribute to the further dominance of North America.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is registering the best growth in the automotive adhesives and sealants market due to its massive vehicle manufacturing capacity, the booming electric vehicle manufacturing industry, and the growing interest in lightweight construction. The use of more sophisticated adhesives and sealants in China, India, and Japan has been observed to increase with increased volumes of production, increasing local content needs, and the rising support of EV and emissions programs by the government. Increased rate of automotive electrification, localization of supply chains, and production of premium vehicles in this region will help in increasing the market rapidly in Asia Pacific.

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, Other Types), By Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt, Reactive), By Application (Body-in-White, Powertrain, Paint Shop, Assembly, Other Applications), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 7.76 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 13.18 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 7.26 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.9% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In November 2025: Henkel launched a new generation of structural polyurethane adhesives under the Loctite brand, offering 30% higher strength and faster cure times specifically engineered for next-generation electric vehicle battery tray and structural bonding applications.

List of the prominent players in the Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M Company

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller Company

Dow Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Arkema S.A. (Bostik)

PPG Industries Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

LORD Corporation (Parker Hannifin)

Permabond LLC

Others

The Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Silicone

Other Types

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Reactive

By Application

Body-in-White

Powertrain

Paint Shop

Assembly

Other Applications

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

